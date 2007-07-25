14 Weeks Pregnant: Love My Belly Maternity

I am proud of my little bump. (no this isn’t me to the left). Love My Belly Maternity is too! Maybe you saw the picture of Salma Hayek recently rocking their Sexy. Stylish. Pregnant. Tee in black ($48) over her growing belly courtesy of People Magazine, that we showed on the main page of our site? So darling!

Love My Belly was started in 2005 by Susan Hwang & Cynthia Goldstein. The two best friends, together with Marisabel Bazan, one of the designers for Love My Belly, Susan and Cynthia design their awesome maternity clothes – which will fit you during and after your pregnancy. They’ve got two different t-shirt lines, plus skirts and dresses. Check out the sweet Michelle Wrap Dress ($55).

We checked out the adorable Sexy. Stylish. Pregnant. tee ($44) & their Capricorn tee ($56). Both were absolutely adorable. Since my baby is due in January, seeing how cute the Capricorn tee was made me mist up – okay, everything is making me mist up these day!!! It was in a great chocolate brown color (my current favorite color) and told of a Capricorn’s characteristics and also says "Loving my baby Capricorn". I found this shirt totally adorable and I am thinking of framing it after I give birth and putting in the new baby’s room. Or maybeI’ll just continue wearing it!

Check out Lovemybellymaternity.com.