For son Cree Hardrict’s first birthday on June 28, Tia Mowry Hardrict worked with celebrity event planner Mindy Weiss for an adorable Elmo-themed bash. “Elmo has been Cree’s traveling buddy since he was born,” the actress and star of Tia & Tamera tells PEOPLE. Along with tacos and snow cones, the party highlight was a spectacular gluten-free vanilla cake with chocolate chocolate-chip filling by Cake Divas that was enjoyed by guests like Cree’s aunt Tamera Mowry-Housley.