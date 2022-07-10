1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Beams About Son Gage Being a Big Brother After Welcoming Newborn Baby

1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton previously announced to PEOPLE that her son, Glenn Allen Halterman, arrived on July 5 via c-section

Amy Slaton is celebrating all the love in the room!

On Saturday, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star shared her love for her family members after welcoming her second child, son Glenn Allen Halterman, earlier this week.

"True love right here," Amy, 34, wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a sweet picture of her nephew cuddling up to her first child, son Gage Deon Halterman — whom she and husband Michael welcomed in November 2020.

"Gage being a big brother and my nephew Braxton holding my babies," she added.

Amy announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she and Michael welcomed their second child on Friday. The reality star's baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Amy told PEOPLE. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

Fans of 1000-Lb. Sisters will get an inside look at Amy's pregnancy and motherhood journey as it has been documented for the upcoming fourth season of the TLC show.

Amy's journey to motherhood was previously documented on the reality show throughout her pregnancy with her first "miracle" son.

On the series, Amy opened up about the emotions she felt meeting her son Gage for the first time.

"Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he's going off to college," she shared in a confessional.

"It's emotional," she added. "You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him."

In a previous episode, Amy talked about holding her first son Gage — which she wasn't immediately able to do following his arrival via cesarean section. "He's so small," she remarked.

"I wanna see how much hair you got," she added, as she pulled back his hat. "Oh my God, he's got so much hair, and it's curly-ish."

Amy went on to describe the moment as "surreal."

"Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal," she said in a confessional. "My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes."