1 Trend, 3 Ways: Chic Mini Maternity LBDs

Moms-to-be from Miranda Kerr to Samantha Harris are rocking chic mini LBDs. Check them out, plus our looks for every budget.

Whether you’re expecting or not, a little black dress is a fashion must-have. But just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean your hemline should hit the floor.

As stylish moms-to-be Miranda Kerr and Samantha Harris prove, it’s nice to show off your bump — and a little leg! — every once in awhile. Even Jessica Capshaw donned a stylish long sleeve version when she was expecting.

The always-classic LBD is the perfect get-up for a special event. Need one? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Talk about va va voom! Velvet‘s Long Sleeve Side Ruched Maternity Dress ($195) shows off all of your curves, while flattering your growing belly.

Affordable

From the stretchy fabric to the roomy dolman sleeve style, GapMaternity‘s Dolman Dress ($40) is super chic and comfortable!

Bargain Buy

Motherhood Maternity‘s party-perfect Sleeveless Ruffled Maternity Dress ($30) features a cute sash belt, fun ruffles and a sexy sheer hem.