1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Leather Bomber Jackets

We've spotted celeb tots including Usher V and Kayden Everhart rocking some seriously cool leather bombers. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Holy, moto! We recently spotted celeb tots Usher V, Kayden Everhart, and Naviyd Ely struttin’ their stuff in some seriously cool leather bombers at the premiere of Justin Bieber: Never Say Never last week. The mini trendsetters wore their sleek and stylish coats with hip denim (ripped, bleached and cuffed) and classic kicks for a really fun look.

Jet black or tan, these pint-size jackets add just the right amount of polish to a casual outfit. Want one for your little dapper dude? We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Talk about luxe! United Face‘s Kids’ Premium Lambskin Leather Jacket ($80) is crafted with buttery soft lambskin that won’t feel stiff to your on-the-go guy.

Bonus? It’s also available in black and red. Plus, it’s lined for added warmth!

Affordable

From the cozy knit trim to the stylish contrast stitching and cool grommets, your mini rocker will more than impress in Sean John‘s Faux Leather Military Jacket ($31).

Bargain Buy

Leather bombers aren’t just for boys. Get your little princess in on the action with Circo‘s Seal Brown Faux Leather Jacket ($9).

Not only does it have a more girly cut, but the gold snaps and side pockets are super cute.