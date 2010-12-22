1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Cowgirl Boots

Everyone from Honor Warren to Leni Samuel are wearing cute mini cowboy boots. Check them out, plus our looks for every budget.

No plain ol’ footwear for these mini trendsetters! As Honor Warren, Leni Samuel and Satyana Denisof prove, Western-style boots are a cute way to add some fun to a casual or dressy outfit.

With so many styles and colors on the market, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect pair (or two!) for your pint-size cowgirl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ready to shop? We’ve rounded up our faves — for every budget — below.

Splurge

From the soft luxe leather to the traditional stitching, Frye‘s Carson Shortie ($76) is the perfect starter boot for your little girl.

Affordable

We love a classic cowboy boot and KSCassidy‘s Faux Leather Boots ($40) definitely fit the bill. They’re so well-made, you can pass them down for years.

Even better? They also come in dark brown.

Bargain Buy

Circo‘s Delsie Cowboy Boots ($20) are full of fun, girlie touches including pretty flower appliqués. But best of all? The side zipper makes slipping on the boots a breeze.

