1 Trend, 3 Ways: Cute Summertime Rompers

Mini rompers are everywhere this summer! We spotted Honor Warren looking oh-so sweet in a printed version, while Ramona Sarsgaard rocked one by Stella McCartney for Gap with a beautiful crocheted top on her way home from school. But it was Nahla Aubry's beach-ready short style that really caught our eye.

Mini rompers are everywhere this season!

We spotted Honor Warren looking oh-so sweet in a printed version, while Ramona Sarsgaard rockedone by Stella McCartney for Gap with a beautiful crocheted top on her way home from school. But it was Nahla Aubry‘s beach-ready short style that really caught our eye.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Plenty girlie yet functional too, rompers are a fun look to add to your little princess’ wardrobe.

Ready to shop? Check out our favorite styles — for every budget — below!

Image zoom

Splurge

Love those retro bathing suits from the ’20s and ’30s? Then you’ll love Chasing Fireflies’s vintage-inspired Polka Dots Vintage Sunsuit ($58). It features cute ruching, a smocked back and an adorable polka dot design.

Image zoom

Affordable

Talk about denim done right! Made of lightweight fabric, Roxy Kids Soul Mate Romper ($31) is simple with just enough stylish touches — single button closure, tie-waist, multi-color logo — to take it up a notch.

Image zoom

Bargain Buy

Bold and colorful, babyGap‘s Bright Ikat Crochet Romper ($12) is a great transitional piece. She can wear it alone for the last weeks of summer or with a light sweater for fall.