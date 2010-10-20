1 Trend, 3 Ways: Cool Kiddie Bikes
From Levi McConaughey to Kingston Rossdale, celeb tots make riding on two wheels look cool. Want a bike for your tot? Check out our top picks for every budget!
Whether they’re tooling around pedal-less or with training wheels, celeb tots including James Broderick, Levi McConaughey and Kingston Rossdale prove how cool it is to ride on two wheels.
If you’re in the market for a new bike for your tot, get ready to shop. From balance styles to tricycles, we’ve rounded up a few fun options — for every budget! — below.
Splurge
Early Rider‘s Lite Bike ($160) is perfect for new riders — as young as 20 months. Levi (above) already has one!
The pedal-free design teaches balance, while the adjustable seat allows usage up to 4-years-old.
Affordable
Get your budding action sports star ready with the Lil Burmeister 12″ Children’s Bike ($60) from Mantis Bicycles.
Not only does it feature real air-filled tires with alloy rims for a smoother ride, but it comes with a chain guard to keep mini fingers safe.
Bargain Buy
With its training wheels and push handle on the seat, Fisher Price‘s My First Learn to Ride Bike ($40) will have your little one rolling along in no time.