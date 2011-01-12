1 Trend, 3 Ways: Chic Camel Maternity Coats

Stylish moms-to-be Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruz are bundling up their bumps with chic camel coats. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:10 PM
Now that it’s getting chillier, stylish celeb moms-to-be from Natalie Portman to Penélope Cruz are bundling up their burgeoning bumps with tailored coats in one of the season’s hottest colors — camel.

Even designer (and mom-of-four!) Stella McCartney got in on the act last fall before giving birth to daughter Reiley on Nov. 23.

Versatile and chic, a classic camel coat is a staple for everyone’s closet. Whether running errands around town or traveling the world, it adds instant polish to any outfit.

Want one? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Need an elegant topper for a night on the town? Try Isabella Oliver‘s Wool Cashmere Coat ($378). It’s oh-so soft, plus you can tie the wrap belt to comfortably accentuate your growing curves.

Affordable

Bump up your maternity style with ASOS Maternity‘s Double Breasted Peter Pan Collar Coat ($88). From the sleek side pockets to the oversized buttons, it will take your winter wear up a notch.

Bargain Buy

It may not be maternity, but Forever 21‘s swing-style Faux Camel Hair Coat ($38) is plenty roomy to accommodate a growing belly. Plus, it’s fully lined so you and your bump will stay warm all season long.

— Anya Leon

