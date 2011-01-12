1 Trend, 3 Ways: Chic Camel Maternity Coats

Stylish moms-to-be Natalie Portman and Penelope Cruz are bundling up their bumps with chic camel coats. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Now that it’s getting chillier, stylish celeb moms-to-be from Natalie Portman to Penélope Cruz are bundling up their burgeoning bumps with tailored coats in one of the season’s hottest colors — camel.

Even designer (and mom-of-four!) Stella McCartney got in on the act last fall before giving birth to daughter Reiley on Nov. 23.

Versatile and chic, a classic camel coat is a staple for everyone’s closet. Whether running errands around town or traveling the world, it adds instant polish to any outfit.

Want one? We’ve rounded up our top picks — for every budget — below.

Splurge

Need an elegant topper for a night on the town? Try Isabella Oliver‘s Wool Cashmere Coat ($378). It’s oh-so soft, plus you can tie the wrap belt to comfortably accentuate your growing curves.

Affordable

Bump up your maternity style with ASOS Maternity‘s Double Breasted Peter Pan Collar Coat ($88). From the sleek side pockets to the oversized buttons, it will take your winter wear up a notch.

Bargain Buy

It may not be maternity, but Forever 21‘s swing-style Faux Camel Hair Coat ($38) is plenty roomy to accommodate a growing belly. Plus, it’s fully lined so you and your bump will stay warm all season long.