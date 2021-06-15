The survey of 2,000 Americans — split evenly by zodiac sign — revealed millennials are particularly picky about their future baby’s star sign (31%), followed by Gen Z (25%)

1 in 5 Americans Consider Their Child's Potential Zodiac Sign When Planning a Pregnancy, Survey Says

One in five Americans would consider planning a pregnancy around what sign they'd like their child to be, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans - split evenly by zodiac sign - revealed millennials are particularly picky about their future baby's star sign (31%), followed by Gen Zers (25%).

On the other hand, baby boomers were the least likely to say they'd plan a pregnancy around their baby's potential star sign (5%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Angara.com for the launch of their new zodiac-themed jewelry line, the survey looked beyond respondents' potential parenting plans, and asked about the overall role astrology plays in their lives.

Results revealed over half (53%) of respondents believe astrology is "real," with Tauruses the most likely to trust the power of the stars (63%).

Other signs most likely to believe astrology is real were Geminis (59%) and Aquariuses (58%).

On the other hand, Leos, Capricorns and Scorpios admitted to being the most skeptical about astrology and their horoscopes.

Even then, the average American surveyed checks their horoscope two times a week, with Tauruses leading the pack again.

Forty-two percent said they feel luckier after checking their horoscope, which might be why two in five (44%) respondents said they're likely to turn to astrology before making a big decision - especially Geminis (52%).

And respondents are most concerned about seeing if their soulmate is written into the stars, as the No. 1 thing they've consulted their horoscope about is their love lives (49%).

If people could choose their star sign, the most popular picks would be Scorpio, Aquarius or Taurus.

As for the most attractive signs, people can't seem to resist Geminis, Leos and Aries. That was followed by Aquarius, with Taurus rounding out the top five.

The average American loves talking about astrology and respondents said it comes up in conversation about twice a week.

It's even helped to build friendships: 38% said they've become friends with someone after learning they're the same sign, and the average respondent has used astrology as an icebreaker four different times.