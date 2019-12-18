Parents

Get the latest parents news and features from PEOPLE.com, including advice from celebrity parents and breaking news about who’s expecting, who just gave birth and more adventures in parenting.

latest news

Your Favorite Celebrity Kids Meet Santa! Flip Through All the Must-See Photos from This Year

Your Favorite Celebrity Kids Meet Santa! Flip Through All the Must-See Photos from This Year

These famous mini-mes sleighed their holiday photo shoots
Read More
Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," former Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy
Read More
Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

The proud mom said she and Mason wrote down the steps to his skincare routine to keep in his bathroom drawer
Read More
Vanessa Lachey Says Family of Five Is 'So Good' — but Another Baby Would Be 'Icing on the Cake'

Vanessa Lachey Says Family of Five Is 'So Good' — but Another Baby Would Be 'Icing on the Cake'

"We're very happy as a party of five, but you never know," Vanessa Lachey tells PEOPLE about possibly having more kids with husband Nick Lachey
Read More
This Doll Is One of the Most Popular Toys of the Year, and It’s Only $7 Right Now

This Doll Is One of the Most Popular Toys of the Year, and It’s Only $7 Right Now

Procrastinating parents, this one’s for you
Read More
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Every New and Expectant Mama on Your List

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts for Every New and Expectant Mama on Your List

From sound machines to nursing covers, this guide will help you nail the perfect present for the new or expectant mama in your life
Read More

our celebrity parents squad

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Share Their Expert Tips for Handling Holiday Stress: 'Last-Minute Shopping Is a No-No'

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Share Their Expert Tips for Handling Holiday Stress: 'Last-Minute Shopping Is a No-No'

We caught up with Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka to find out how they prepare for the holidays
Gabrielle Union Dresses Her 10-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia in a Bring It On Outfit During Hometown Trip

Gabrielle Union Dresses Her 10-Month-Old Daughter Kaavia in a Bring It On Outfit During Hometown Trip

The vacation marks Kaavia James' first time visiting her mom's hometown of Omaha, Nebraska
Ryan Michelle Bathe Pens Emotional and Difficult Essay on Corporal Punishment — and How She Chooses Love Over Fear With Her Kids

Ryan Michelle Bathe Pens Emotional and Difficult Essay on Corporal Punishment — and How She Chooses Love Over Fear With Her Kids

How People's Celeb Parents Squad Is Celebrating Father's Day (from Pancakes to Pool Time!)

How People's Celeb Parents Squad Is Celebrating Father's Day (from Pancakes to Pool Time!)

Mother Knows Best! People's Celeb Parents Squad Shares the Best Advice Mom Ever Gave Them in Honor of Mother's Day

Mother Knows Best! People's Celeb Parents Squad Shares the Best Advice Mom Ever Gave Them in Honor of Mother's Day

John Legend Cuddles with Daughter Luna in His Voice Chair: ‘Scrutinizing Tonight’s Performances’

John Legend Cuddles with Daughter Luna in His Voice Chair: ‘Scrutinizing Tonight’s Performances’

adorable celeb babies

Carrie Underwood Says Her Body 'Took a Minute' to Feel Normal After Second Son: 'It Was Frustrating'

"It's amazing what we [women] do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics," Carrie Underwood tells PEOPLE

All Parents

Pregnant Milla Jovovich Celebrated Birthday with Donut Bouquet: 'My Heart Is so Full'

Pregnant Milla Jovovich Celebrated Birthday with Donut Bouquet: 'My Heart Is so Full'

Rodrigo Santoro Says His Daughter Taught Him How to 'Rediscover Simple Things'

Rodrigo Santoro Says His Daughter Taught Him How to 'Rediscover Simple Things'

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cassie Snow — and She Already Has Instagram!

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cassie Snow — and She Already Has Instagram!

Mom's Massive Cutout of Herself Stops Toddler from Crying When She Leaves the Room

Mom's Massive Cutout of Herself Stops Toddler from Crying When She Leaves the Room

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Photo from Holiday Dinner With Girlfriend and Oldest Son

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Photo from Holiday Dinner With Girlfriend and Oldest Son

Kim Kardashian West Admits She Had to Photoshop Daughter North, 6, Into Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian West Admits She Had to Photoshop Daughter North, 6, Into Christmas Card

Hope Solo Announces She's Pregnant with Twins Just Months After Revealing Devastating Miscarriage

Hope Solo Announces She's Pregnant with Twins Just Months After Revealing Devastating Miscarriage

Tennessee Woman Discovers She Is Pregnant 9 Days Before Giving Birth: 'Best Christmas Gift'

Tennessee Woman Discovers She Is Pregnant 9 Days Before Giving Birth: 'Best Christmas Gift'

Jessica Alba Talks 'Cozy' Holiday Plans with Her Husband and Kids: 'We're Going to Have a Staycation'

Jessica Alba Talks 'Cozy' Holiday Plans with Her Husband and Kids: 'We're Going to Have a Staycation'

Jessica Simpson Supports Her 'Beautiful Kiddos' Maxwell and Ace at School Holiday Concert

Jessica Simpson Supports Her 'Beautiful Kiddos' Maxwell and Ace at School Holiday Concert

Why Jen Lilley Returned to Work 8 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Julie

Why Jen Lilley Returned to Work 8 Weeks After Giving Birth to Daughter Julie

Angela Bassett Shares Cute Story About Teaching Son 'When a Girl Tells You No, She Means No'

Angela Bassett Shares Cute Story About Teaching Son 'When a Girl Tells You No, She Means No'

Holiday Cheer! Lauren Conrad's 9-Week-Old Son Charlie Stars in His First Family Christmas Card

Holiday Cheer! Lauren Conrad's 9-Week-Old Son Charlie Stars in His First Family Christmas Card

Brie and Nikki Bella Open Up About Their Respective Fertility Struggles

Brie and Nikki Bella Open Up About Their Respective Fertility Struggles

Chrissy Teigen's 3½-Year-Old Daughter Luna Has 'First Starstruck Moment' at Frozen Musical

Chrissy Teigen's 3½-Year-Old Daughter Luna Has 'First Starstruck Moment' at Frozen Musical

Kylie Jenner Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Help from 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Gets Into the Holiday Spirit with Help from 22-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Ashley Graham Says She's 'Gained 50 Lbs.' During Pregnancy: 'I Have Never Felt Better'

Ashley Graham Says She's 'Gained 50 Lbs.' During Pregnancy: 'I Have Never Felt Better'

Jade Roper Tolbert Says 'Tiny' 4-Month-Old Son Brooks Is 'Aching for Food and Nutrition'

Jade Roper Tolbert Says 'Tiny' 4-Month-Old Son Brooks Is 'Aching for Food and Nutrition'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Focused on Family and Giving Back This Holiday: 'It Means Everything to Us'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Focused on Family and Giving Back This Holiday: 'It Means Everything to Us'

Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Celebrate Mason & Reign's Birthdays with Sweet Tributes

Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Celebrate Mason & Reign's Birthdays with Sweet Tributes

Teresa Giudice Has Fun Mother-Daughter Night Out in N.Y.C. Amid Husband Joe's ICE Release

Teresa Giudice Has Fun Mother-Daughter Night Out in N.Y.C. Amid Husband Joe's ICE Release

Chris Brown Says Newborn Son Aeko 'Stole My Whole Face' as He Shares New Photos from Child's Birth

Chris Brown Says Newborn Son Aeko 'Stole My Whole Face' as He Shares New Photos from Child's Birth

Meghan King Edmonds Reunites with Her Kids as She Sets Up New Home in California Amid Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds Reunites with Her Kids as She Sets Up New Home in California Amid Divorce

James Van Der Beek Says He and Wife Kimberly Are 'Still in Repair' After Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek Says He and Wife Kimberly Are 'Still in Repair' After Miscarriage

Eva Amurri on Heartbreaking Moment She Told Kids About the Divorce: We 'Experienced Some Refusal'

Eva Amurri on Heartbreaking Moment She Told Kids About the Divorce: We 'Experienced Some Refusal'

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.