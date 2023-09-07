Parents Kidnapped, 5 Children Left Behind After Armed Men Break Into San Antonio Home

The man and woman in their late 30s were "forcefully" taken from the property, said local authorities

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on September 7, 2023 09:08AM EDT
San Antonio police texas
San Antonio Police. Photo:

Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty 

Police in Texas are searching for a couple kidnapped at home in front of their five children on Wednesday morning. 

According to the San Antonio Police Department, per ABC News, the double abduction happened when two men with guns showed up at the family’s home uninvited at around 6 a.m. local time. 

The man and woman in their late 30s were then taken against their will to an unknown location, while their five children were left behind, added the authorities. 

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home and took the two adults and fled the scene,” Officer Ricardo Guzman told ABC News. “We located about five juveniles all inside the home, there were no injuries, they were unharmed.”

Police questioned the children, who are all reported to be under 17, following the incident, per local media out KSAT 12

According to ABC News, the children said the unknown suspects broke into the home and "forcefully" took their parents away. 

As reported by Newsweek, the couple were taken from the home and placed into a white sport utility vehicle. The incident took place at the 3100 block of Mission Bell Street, in the southwest of San Antonio.

The police said a motive for the kidnapping is not known and they are still searching for the parents, per ABC News.

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for further information

