Parents Kidnapped, 5 Children Left Behind After Armed Men Break Into San Antonio Home

Police in Texas are searching for a couple kidnapped at home in front of their five children on Wednesday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, per ABC News, the double abduction happened when two men with guns showed up at the family’s home uninvited at around 6 a.m. local time.

The man and woman in their late 30s were then taken against their will to an unknown location, while their five children were left behind, added the authorities.

“The suspects kicked down the door, entered the home and took the two adults and fled the scene,” Officer Ricardo Guzman told ABC News. “We located about five juveniles all inside the home, there were no injuries, they were unharmed.”

Police questioned the children, who are all reported to be under 17, following the incident, per local media out KSAT 12.

According to ABC News, the children said the unknown suspects broke into the home and "forcefully" took their parents away.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As reported by Newsweek, the couple were taken from the home and placed into a white sport utility vehicle. The incident took place at the 3100 block of Mission Bell Street, in the southwest of San Antonio.

The police said a motive for the kidnapping is not known and they are still searching for the parents, per ABC News.

The San Antonio Police Department did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for further information

