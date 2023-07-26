Parents Charged as Boy, 5, Who Shot and Killed Brother, 16 Months, Is Found to Have Had Cocaine in System

Deonta Johnson and Shatia Welch were charged with neglect and drug possession after their 5-year-old son shot and killed his brother, 16 months

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 26, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Generic crime scene
Crime scene. Photo:

Getty Images

The parents of a toddler who was shot and killed earlier this year by his 5-year-old brother — who had cocaine in his system — are facing charges of neglect and drug possession.

Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, both from Indiana, were arrested on Monday in LaPorte and their charges were revealed on Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department shared in a release.

According to court documents for Johnson — as well as court documents for Welch — the parents have been charged with multiple felonies. These include one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, one count of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug and one count of possession of a narcotic drug.

Isiah Johnson, 16 months, was shot by his brother on March 28 at Romney Meadows, a Lafayette apartment complex about an hour north of Indianapolis, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said that Isiah, who had a fatal bullet wound in his head, tested positive for marijuana, and his brother had cocaine in his system, per the outlet.

shatia welch deonta johnson isiah
Release from Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette Police

Lafayette police reported that the toddler got ahold of a handgun and shot his brother, according to Journal & Courier. Around 3 p.m., police received a 911 call reported, per the outlet.

Welch wasn’t present at the time of the shooting and Johnson was asleep inside the apartment, authorities said, as reported by NBC News.

Johnson initially told officers that he was sleeping on the couch when he heard a “loud boom” and found his son in his bedroom, according to an affidavit for probable cause, per Fox 59.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He said that Isiah was not shot and that there was no gun in the apartment. Later, he changed his story and said that Welch, who rented the apartment, owned a gun.

Lafayette police Lieutenant Matt Gard told Journal & Courier that "there was one adult and two children inside the apartment," adding, “When I arrived on scene, I don't believe any life-saving measures were taken.”

The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment, while attorney information for Johnson and Welch was not immediately available.

Related Articles
Police vehicles are seen on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were shot at a home on Sunday, June 11, 2023.
Maryland Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Killing 3 People Over Parking Spot Dispute
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Walk-In Vault Found in Rex Heuermann's Basement During Search of Property: Police
March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernande
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Was Arrested After Allegedly Planning School Shootings, Police Say
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Speaks Out After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax: 'We Are Disgusted'
Delray Beach Police Investigate Homicide
Human Remains Discovered in 3 Different Suitcases in Florida, Police Say
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Carlee Russell Admits She Was Not Kidnapped and Apologizes Through Her Lawyer, Criminal Charges Still Possible
Zachary Scheich
26-Year-Old Nebraska Man Arrested on Sex Crime Charges After Allegedly Posing as High School Student
Michelle Lavone Inman nashville woman identified after 38 years
Tenn. Woman ID'd Nearly 40 Years After Her Remains Were Found, Now Police Are Searching for Her Killer
Pa. Couple Charged With Murder After Man Found Dead on Roadside
Pa. Couple Charged in Connection With Murder of Man Found Dead on Roadside
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Carlee Russell Search Leader, Whose Daughter Was Abducted and Killed, Doesn't Regret Helping, But Is 'Shocked'
N.Y.: Police remove evidence from the home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann's Sister-In-Law 'Stunned' As Family Copes With Suspected Long Island Serial Killer's Arrest
Mom and 3 Children Dead, Including 10 Month Old Baby, in Oklahoma Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma Mom and 3 Children, Including a 9-Month-Old Baby, Dead in Murder-Suicide: Police
Pregnant Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Texas ShootingÂ 
21-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Killed, 4 Injured in Texas Shooting: Police
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Carlee Russell's Boyfriend Asks People to 'Stop Bullying Her' amid Abduction Claims
17 year old Darisha Bailey Vath was run over and killed
Girl, 17, Who Wanted to Become Veterinarian Is Fatally Struck by Car — and Police Say It Was Intentional
rhonda jewell
Babysitter Arrested After 10-Month-Old Baby Is Found Dead Inside 133-Degree Car