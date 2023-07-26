Parents Charged as Boy, 5, Who Shot and Killed Brother, 16 Months, Is Found to Have Had Cocaine in System

The parents of a toddler who was shot and killed earlier this year by his 5-year-old brother — who had cocaine in his system — are facing charges of neglect and drug possession.

Deonta Johnson, 27, and Shatia Welch, 24, both from Indiana, were arrested on Monday in LaPorte and their charges were revealed on Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department shared in a release.

According to court documents for Johnson — as well as court documents for Welch — the parents have been charged with multiple felonies. These include one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, one count of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug and one count of possession of a narcotic drug.

Isiah Johnson, 16 months, was shot by his brother on March 28 at Romney Meadows, a Lafayette apartment complex about an hour north of Indianapolis, the Associated Press reported.

Prosecutors said that Isiah, who had a fatal bullet wound in his head, tested positive for marijuana, and his brother had cocaine in his system, per the outlet.



Release from Lafayette Police Department. Lafayette Police

Lafayette police reported that the toddler got ahold of a handgun and shot his brother, according to Journal & Courier. Around 3 p.m., police received a 911 call reported, per the outlet.



Welch wasn’t present at the time of the shooting and Johnson was asleep inside the apartment, authorities said, as reported by NBC News.

Johnson initially told officers that he was sleeping on the couch when he heard a “loud boom” and found his son in his bedroom, according to an affidavit for probable cause, per Fox 59.

He said that Isiah was not shot and that there was no gun in the apartment. Later, he changed his story and said that Welch, who rented the apartment, owned a gun.



Lafayette police Lieutenant Matt Gard told Journal & Courier that "there was one adult and two children inside the apartment," adding, “When I arrived on scene, I don't believe any life-saving measures were taken.”

The Lafayette Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment, while attorney information for Johnson and Welch was not immediately available.