Parents and 2 Children Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide Weeks After 4-Year-Old Daughter Drowned in Pool

Two parents and two of their children have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, just weeks after their 4-year-old daughter drowned in a swimming pool.

The family members were found dead at their home in Allen, Texas, on Monday, according to the authorities.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Allen Police said a resident was locked out of the home for two hours and couldn’t reach anyone inside so they called the police for a welfare check at around 8:45 a.m. local time.

“After other family members arrived at the house, police gained access and found four people dead,” the statement read.

According to The Islamic Association of Allen, the family's 4-year-old daughter, Lyian Sherwani, drowned three weeks ago in a swimming pool. The news was shared in a newsletter announcing a prayer vigil for the family members on Tuesday.



Allen Police Sgt. Jonathan Maness confirmed to PEOPLE that authorities think the girl's drowning "is believed to be a factor” in the incident. Maness also confirmed it was a shooting, but said they are not able to confirm who the shooter was at this time.

The police department did not provide any further details into what happened, but said they will conduct a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

The other family members were also identified by the Islamic Association of Allen as Farman Sherwani, his wife Layla Sherwani, and their sons Shaheen, 12, and Mateen, 2.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of 4 family members,” the newsletter read.

A member of the association told NBC News, “Waking up to the news of losing a four-member family all of a sudden is not something anyone can be prepared for.”

According to neighbor Jacqueline Soto, per Fox 4 News, the family member who couldn't gain access to the home was a grandmother.

"She was just really distraught," said Soto.

A neighbor also told NBC News, "It was just really sad and really hard. I think all of us kind of just felt for the family as we were watching them mourn in the front yard.”

