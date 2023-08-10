Woman Reunites with Fla. Firefighters Who Carried Her and Wheelchair 13 Flights After Elevator Broke

Haleigh Rosa shared video of her rescue on TikTok, which has gotten over 10.6 million views and counting

By
Published on August 10, 2023 02:58PM EDT

A woman who is paraplegic has reunited with a group of Florida firefighters who came to her rescue this week after she got stuck on the 31st floor of a Fort Lauderdale high-rise.

Haleigh Rosa found herself trapped on Sunday after floodwaters shut down the elevators on the side of the building where she lives, according to ABC affiliate WPLG

Fort Lauderdale Fire Captain Michael Bloomberg said a water leak “destroyed several floors” and “flooded one of the elevator shafts,” making it inoperable, FOX affiliate WSVN reported.

But there were only two ways to get downstairs via elevator, by going up to the 44th floor or down to the 8th floor, in order to cross over and use a functional elevator to exit the building, according to a video Rosa posted on her TikTok page.

So the building called Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue for help getting Rosa to another elevator bank, leaving firefighters with the task of carrying her and her stuff up 13 flights of stairs, per WSVN.

“She was on floor 31 but the only working elevators only took us to floor 44,” said Bloomberg, per WSVN. “We had a choice of going up 13 floors or going down 21 [floors] so we decided to go up 13 floors.”

Rosa shared a video of the rescue on TikTok, in which she wrote, “POV: You’re paralyzed and stuck on Floor 31 so the fire department rescues you.” The clip has been viewed more than 10.6 million times on the social media platform.

“Two years ago, I didn’t know what a TikTok was, could have been a Tic Tac for all I know,” Bloomberg told WPLG in reaction to the overwhelming response on social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Wednesday, Rosa swung by the Fort Lauderdale fire station and reunited with the men who rescued her. She came equipped with sweet treats from Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop (a south Florida bakery) and shared lunch with the crew.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better trio to show up and save the day,” she said, per WPLG.

Firefighters Johnny Jones and Chance Davis were the two who took turns carrying Rosa up the stairs. The group had just finished a workout when they were called to help Rosa. 

“I told her, ‘Sorry, I probably smell because straight after the workout, I started cooking dinner, and the call came in,’” Davis, who has been with FLFR for two years, told WPLG.

On Facebook, FLFR said it “is extremely proud of its men and women who go above and beyond every day,” including in situations like Rosa’s.

“This story is just another example of what makes Fort Lauderdale Firefighters who they are,” the department added.

In the meantime, Rosa hopes her situation will help raise awareness around the issue of “accessibility in buildings” and the need for people like her to have “better options,” according to WSVN.

Related Articles
Ricardo Flores, 44, and Maria Barrios Calero, 44, were both arrested Sunday after a hotel worker allegedly saw the man sitting on a bed with two you females. Police responded and rescued the two victims and arrested this pair
How a Florida Hotel Clerk Rescued 2 Girls from Sex Trafficking, Leading to Arrest of Man & Woman
Attorney Roderick Edmond, from left, joined by Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., Jessica Ross and attorney Cory Lynch, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Atlanta, announcing a lawsuit against a doctor and Southern Regional Medical Center, a hospital south of Atlanta where Ross went on July 9 to have her son.
Georgia Mom Claims Baby Was Decapitated During Birth, Files Lawsuit Against Hospital, Doctor
Woman Walks to Boston Hospital After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert
Woman Walks to Hospital and Gives Birth After Going Into Labor at Pink Concert in Boston
Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to a question during a campaign rally on June 26, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas; A view of William Shakespeare's First Folio at 'Firsts: LondonÃ¢s Rare Book Fair' held at Saatchi Gallery in central London, United Kingdom on May 18, 2023
Shakespeare Now Being Censored in Some Florida Schools amid Confusion over New Ron DeSantis Law
Ron DeSantis Removes Floridaâs Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move â and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Ron DeSantis Suspends Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney in Radical Move — and Local Sheriff Mocks Her
Balaji Keshava, Missing Hiker found, Chumash Wilderness / Sawmill and Grouse Mountain, California
Missing Hiker, 78, Who Was Separated from Group in California Gets Rescued After Nearly 48 Hours
Evan Christopher Kinley
15-Year-Old Dies After Tree Falls on Him During S.C. Storm: 'So Greatly Missed,' Says Dad
Man Sentenced for Love Triangle Killing of Georgia Homecoming Queen Who Was 'Inspiration'
Man Sentenced for Love Triangle Killing of Georgia Homecoming Queen Who Was an 'Inspiration'
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Facing Insecurities but 'Coming Out on Top'
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Female Insecurities and 'Coming Out on Top' (Exclusive)
ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 08: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) looks on during a college football game between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 8, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images); https://www.instagram.com/chandler_lecroy/?hl=en. Chandler LeCroy/Instagram
University of Georgia Athletics Fires Employee Who Is Suing School for 'Negligence' After Fatal Car Crash
Tampa Mayor Reels In $1.1 Million Cocaine Haul While Fishing in Florida Keys
Tampa Mayor Reels In Huge Catch While Fishing in Florida Keys: $1.1 Million Worth of Cocaine
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Doral Academy Preparatory School in Doral, Fla. Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, claiming his immigration policy is illegal,
Florida May Be Reversing Course on Barring AP Psychology from Its Schools over Inclusion of LGBTQ+ Topics
A stretch of beach stands empty along Rockaway Beach at 59th Street after a woman was attacked by a shark in the early evening on August 07, 2023 in New York City
Woman in 'Serious' Condition After 'Extremely Rare' Shark Attack That Shuts Down N.Y.C. Beach
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the Christians United For Israel (CUFI) Summit 2023
Florida Students Now Need Parental Permission to Use Nicknames, 'Alternate' Names Under New Ron DeSantis Rule
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Ramona Ison, 71, and Monway Ison, 72.
Great-Grandparents and Dog Died Inside Home After AC Broke amid Extreme Texas Heat: 'Huge Loss'