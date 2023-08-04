Streaming Services Paramount+ Review: Pros, Cons, and Everything Else A premier subscription with competitive original programming and movies By Jonathon Norcross Jonathon Norcross Jonathon Norcross is a freelance entertainment writer, film producer, and TV post-production manager with over a decade of experience in the industry. He co-produced the feature documentary "Break the Game," which had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. His credits include “Trumped,” which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, as well as multiple shows in the hit TV franchise “90 Day Fiancé.” As a freelance writer, he's been published in Collider, InsideHook, and Brooklyn Magazine, among other outlets. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 4, 2023 09:00AM EDT In This Article View All In This Article How We Tested Paramount+ Key Specs Pros & Cons Cost Top Shows User Experience Paramount+ vs. Peacock Is Paramount+ Worth It? Testing Methodology We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jessica Christopher This article was commissioned prior to the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If you'd like to learn more, click here. I don’t know about you, but every time I open a streaming service app, I find myself scrolling endlessly through all the options. What am I in the mood for? How funny does this show look? Didn’t my friend recommend this series? I end up spending more time browsing through TV shows than actually watching them. More often than not, I seek out programs that are turning heads and garnering critical acclaim, which is why I typically flock to Max — nobody makes TV shows quite like HBO. But if there is one network that comes close, it’s Showtime. So, naturally, I had to give the new Paramount+ with Showtime bundle a try. When it comes to compelling original series and an impressive on-demand library, this unique streaming package definitely delivers. But is it worth the price? To answer that question, I spent three weeks testing nearly every feature the service has to offer. Subscribe on paramountplus.com Tester Profile Name: Jonathon NorcrossMy streaming habits: I typically watch between 10 and 15 hours of TV shows and movies every week. I’ll catch the latest episodes of whatever series I’m currently into, revisit some familiar favorites, and check out older films I’ve never seen. What I like to watch: I’m a big fan of so-called prestige TV, so some of my all-time favorite shows include The Sopranos, Succession, and Boardwalk Empire. But I love comedies as well, especially The Office, Seinfeld, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. I’m also a baseball fan who watches my favorite team religiously.No. of hours spent testing: 33 How We Tested Paramount+ I used Paramount+ for a total of 33 hours, stretched out over several weeks. I dove into some of the streamer’s original series, such as Tulsa King, The Offer, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and explored Showtime’s vast on-demand library (conveniently, the network has its own hub on the Paramount+ platform). I primarily used my iPad, but also tested the app on an Amazon Fire TV. Since I already have traditional cable, I didn’t spend too much time on Paramount+’s limited live TV service, although I definitely enjoyed having access to both Showtime East and West, which are not included in my basic cable package. For me, the most important factor in determining whether this streaming subscription is worth the price was the quality of Paramount+’s original series, as I was already a fan of Showtime’s offerings. Personally, I cannot tolerate commercials interrupting my streaming, so I love that Paramount+ with Showtime is ad free. While testing Paramount+, I tried to avoid using other streaming apps, but couldn’t resist switching over to Max for a couple episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm. You'll Never Run Out of Things to Watch with These 10 Streaming Bundles People / Jonathon Norcross Paramount+ Key Specs What You Need To Know Our rating: 4.1 out of 5 starsBase price: $5.99/month (does not include Showtime)Free trial? YesNo. of plans: 2No. of concurrent streams: 3Ad-free plan? YesOption to record? No Pros & Cons ProsShowtime’s original content library is exceptional and second only to HBO’sParamount+ churns out hit original shows like Yellowstone and its spinoffsThe download function allows you to watch many episodes and movies offlineAd-free option guarantees uninterrupted viewingThe available lineup of A24 films will excite any indie movie fanConsParamount+’s original content library is much smaller than some of its on-demand competitors’Paramount+ has started to purge many of its low-performing original programming, making it impossible to stream that content anywhere else Paramount+ Cost Paramount+ offers two plan options. The first is Paramount+ Essential, which is ad supported and costs $5.99 per month. The second is Paramount+ with Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month and is ad free. As the name implies, the Paramount+ with Showtime bundle includes all of Showtime’s original content, plus 24/7 live access to your local CBS station. In terms of cost, these two price options are pretty consistent with what most other on-demand streamers offer. In fact, Peacock’s pricing is currently identical to Paramount+’s, without the luxury of a premium channel baked in. Ultimately, the value of one specific streaming service comes down to personal viewing preferences. As a fan of Showtime’s original content, paying an extra $6 per month for access to the platform is worth it to me. The size and scope of Showtime’s library is roughly the same as HBO’s, and a comparable ad-free Max subscription is notably more expensive at $15.99 per month. Upon signing up, Paramount+ with Showtime gives you a free seven-day trial, which is ideal for those who want to explore both streamers’ content libraries before committing to a plan. Sign Up Now on paramountplus.com Compare base prices across competitors Paramount+ Peacock Hulu Disney+ Netflix $5.99/month $5.99/month $7.99/month $7.99/month $6.99/month Top Shows on Paramount+ Paramount+’s biggest talent is a name you may have never heard before: Taylor Sheridan. He is the creator and writer of the hit Western series Yellowstone, along with its many prequels and spinoffs. Five of his latest shows (1883, 1923, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, and Mayor of Kingstown) are all Paramount+ originals. The streamer also boasts a few other big-name franchises among its original content, including Star Trek and Halo. For kids, there’s a Nickelodeon hub filled with popular cartoons such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Dora the Explorer. With the addition of Showtime, Paramount+’s content library has grown significantly. Unlike the mismatch of brand identities that occurred when Discovery merged with HBO Max, Showtime’s original series all gel harmoniously with Paramount+ originals. The addition of Showtime brings prestige television such as Billions, Yellowjackets, Dexter, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, and The Borgias. Showtime also has (or had, it has since been disbanded) a superb documentary unit that produced titles such as Couples Therapy, The Fourth Estate, This American Life, Listen to Me Marlon, Risk, and many others. Do note, however, that Paramount+ has removed a handful of content from its library in the past. More recently, in June 2023, the streamer cut a dozen titles from its platform, including Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Inside Amy Schumer, and Star Trek: Prodigy. While these purges aren’t uncommon on most streaming services, it’s still worth keeping in mind that some of your favorite shows can be removed at any time. 10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams Showtime Bundle As previously mentioned, the addition of Showtime to Paramount+ brings all of Showtime’s original series — which range from critically acclaimed dramas to documentaries about sports, politics, and true crime — to the platform. You’ll also find a stellar collection of films. The selection consists of titles like The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Rain Man, Trainspotting, Fargo, Easy Rider, and The Big Lebowski. Film nerds will appreciate the A24 collective, which includes indie hits such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Lady Bird, and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. As a Kevin Smith fan, I also enjoyed having access to Clerks, Chasing Amy, Jersey Girl, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Seeing as I’m a big movie buff and lover of well-written dramas, paying an additional $6 per month for the Showtime add-on is a no-brainer for me. Those unfamiliar with Showtime should take into consideration that it’s been a top competitor of HBO for many years. This means you’re getting primarily adult-oriented content with next to nothing suitable for children. As a general rule of thumb, if you enjoy the type of original programming that HBO offers, you’ll probably want to spend a little extra for Paramount+ with Showtime. People / Jonathon Norcross Paramount+’s User Experience The Paramount+ interface is relatively straightforward and operates smoothly. Whether on my iPad or Amazon Fire TV, every show played instantly and in full resolution. The 4K content in particular looked gorgeous on my TV. I also found that I was able to download every title in my watch list, which is ideal for offline viewing. In terms of navigation, Paramount+’s menu, akin to the one on Disney+, makes it easy to select available programs from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, and other major networks. Additionally, the News and Sports shortcuts allow you to watch breaking news live and see a list of upcoming sporting events. I also liked that Showtime has its own separate hub on the platform to highlight the premium channel’s original content. One specific feature that I feel could be improved is the “My List” function. It was simple enough to access on both the iPad and TV apps, but I would’ve appreciated the ability to control how my saved titles were sorted. On Netflix, for example, you can sort your list alphabetically, by top matches, date added, or release date. With Paramount+, your list can only be sorted by the date added. I did notice one minor but recurring tech issue on my iPad. Occasionally, the Home screen would display incorrect information. For example, the text might read “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” but feature an image from a different show. This led to some confusion over which show would actually play when I hit the icon. Free Trial Paramount+ with Showtime offers a free trial period of seven days, granting the user full access to all of its content. I found that a week was long enough to get a sense of what a subscription would offer, even if I didn’t have time to binge-watch some of the original series available. Sign Up for Paramount+’s Free Trial Live Sports The Sports hub allows you to quickly navigate to all of Paramount+’s sports offerings, which include live events and a small but impressive selection of documentaries. When I perused the upcoming live events, it was immediately obvious to me that Paramount+ is ideal for soccer fans. There were upcoming games for both men’s and women’s soccer involving leagues in Argentina, Brazil, and Scotland. I also saw upcoming events for Combate Global, a Hispanic MMA league. Though the live sports selection didn’t appeal to me personally, I was interested in Showtime’s collection of sports documentaries, especially McEnroe, Love Means Zero, and Kobe Bryant’s Muse. I also liked the CBS Sports HQ section, which features live broadcasts covering the sports world’s biggest headlines. Parental Controls Paramount+ uses a four-digit pin to exercise parental controls on the platform. The pin prevents kids from switching to adult profiles and can be used to block content with a certain rating. For example, you can block individual profiles from having access to anything rated R or TV-MA, but allow ratings of PG-13 or TV-14. You can also block access to live TV streams with the pin code. Beyond this pin code, there does not appear to be much in the way of fully customizable parental controls. Essentially, the pin alone dictates what younger viewers can and cannot watch. I also didn’t see any parameters for different devices, so the parental controls will remain the same across all of your equipment. While some users may not like this lack of customization, the parental control pin code does effectively block access to all of Paramount+’s mature content. Customer Service Many online businesses and apps these days tend to make contacting customer service a bit of a herculean task. Unfortunately, Paramount+ is no exception. In the iPad app, I could find no useful customer support information whatsoever. Because I signed up for Paramount+ on my iPad, I could only adjust my account details on that device and not via the TV app. For those streaming on multiple devices, this could be a potential hindrance to the streaming experience. Thankfully, the TV app was more helpful, with email addresses and website URLs listed that address common customer complaints. But not every user will have a TV, meaning Google is their only hope for customer service contact info. The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie Paramount+ vs. Peacock Paramount+ and Peacock may be priced the same, but their respective offerings in terms of content are quite different. Paramount+ with Showtime largely targets the same demographic as HBO. This means there are a ton of critically acclaimed shows offered, along with an excellent selection of classic films and newer indie hits. Peacock, on the other hand, is more geared toward comedy, reality TV, and professional wrestling. In other words, fun content with lots of guilty pleasures. Because Peacock is NBC’s streaming service, it provides access to the network’s signature comedies, such as The Office, 30 Rock, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While Paramount+ with Showtime certainly has some comedic offerings, it is more focused on drama. Peacock excels with its reality TV content, which includes hit franchises such as The Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Project Runway. By contrast, reality programming on Paramount+ is fairly limited, save for RuPaul’s Drag Race. Sports fans, especially WWE fans, will likely prefer Peacock to Paramount+. Peacock’s live sporting events include a bit of everything, from the aforementioned professional wrestling to soccer, golf, baseball, football, and motorsports. Paramount+’s live sports programming is mostly limited to soccer and MMA. Service Paramount+ Peacock Plans -Paramount+ Essential: $5.99/month-Paramount+ with Showtime: $11.99/month -Premium: $5.99/month-Premium Plus: $11.99/month Add-ons None None Sign Up for Peacock Is Paramount+ Worth It? For this reviewer, Paramount+ with Showtime is definitely worth it. When I signed up for my seven-day free trial, I immediately found myself adding a pile of shows and movies to my watch list. Now that I’ve subscribed, I’m eager to binge Taylor Sheridan’s original shows, as well as the gigantic library of Star Trek content. There are also a number of well-regarded Showtime series I’ve never seen, and Paramount+ is now the only place to view them. The $11.99-per-month price tag is reasonable compared to other streaming services, and despite a few flaws on the Paramount+ app — such as a lack of sorting options in the My List feature — none of them are egregious enough to deter me from continuing my subscription. People / Jonathon Norcross I would recommend Paramount+ with Showtime to essentially anyone who enjoys Max. The type of content provided is strikingly similar, which is no surprise given that Showtime has been one of HBO’s top rivals for several decades. One thing to note, however, is that Showtime as a brand has changed significantly in recent years, and there’s no guarantee that it will continue to create compelling original content. Especially disheartening was the news that Showtime had disbanded its documentary unit, which was responsible for a number of great titles. Nonetheless, even with Showtime’s murky future, Paramount+ is continuing to make some great new shows, and I’m excited to be along for the ride. Sign Up Now Our Testing Methodology Overall, Paramount+ with Showtime earns 4.1 out of 5 stars based on how the service performed in the following categories: Factors What It Means Rating (1-5) Content library The service offers a large variety of TV shows and movies across many different genres to suit a wide range of tastes. 4.5 Original programming The service offers a strong lineup of original content that can't be streamed anywhere else. 4 Price and value The monthly price of the service is fair based on the amount and quality of content you're getting. The cost is consistent, or more affordable, than competitors'. 4 Free trial The service offers a free trial that gives an accurate preview of what's included in the monthly subscription. 5 Streaming quality The service offers HD and/or 4K streaming options. 5 Features How the platform's features, such as simultaneous streams, offline viewing, parental controls, and customized recommendations, compare to competitors'. 4 Plan options The service has multiple tiers to choose from, including an ad-free plan, to fit different budgets. 4 User experience The platform's interface is easy to navigate and its settings can be changed without much hassle. 4.5 Device compatibility The service is available to stream on multiple devices, including smart phones, tablets, smart TVs, Roku, and more. 4 Customer service The streamer has multiple customer service channels that are easily accessible and responsive. 3 Cancellation policy Canceling a subscription with the service is easy to do without penalty. 3 Related Articles Erin Napier on Creating Community to Support Her Kids' 'Low-Tech' Upbringing: They 'Deserve More' 'Suits' Still Has the Meghan Markle Sparkle — USA Series Sets Streaming Record 4 Years After Finale Sling TV Review: This Streaming Service Revived My Interest in Live TV Luke Grimes on His 'Yellowstone' Character's Fate Ahead of Series Finale: I 'Take It as It Comes' (Exclusive) Martha Stewart Clearly Can’t Get Enough of This Crossbody Phone Case That’s Also a Wallet 'Zoey 102': Jamie Lynn Spears Makes a Wild Wedding Entrance — and Nearly Crashes into the Bride! (Exclusive) DirecTV Stream Review: A Customizable Service That Kept Me Entertained Peacock Review: A Growing Library at a Price My Wallet Loves When Will 'Barbie' Be Available to Stream? What to Know About How to Watch the Film All About Alex Morgan's Daughter Charlie Carrasco How to Watch 'Yellowstone,' Including the Current Season 5 'Special Ops: Lioness' Costars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are Planning to 'Holiday in Italy Together' (Exclusive) Christopher Nolan Explains Why He Doesn’t Have a Smartphone: ‘It’s About the Level of Distraction’ The 9 Best Noise-Canceling Headphones and Earbuds of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy Are on a Quest to Reconnect in 'Love at First Sight' Trailer (Exclusive) Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive) Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies