Paramount+ Review: Pros, Cons, and Everything Else

Top Shows on Paramount+

Paramount+’s biggest talent is a name you may have never heard before: Taylor Sheridan. He is the creator and writer of the hit Western series Yellowstone, along with its many prequels and spinoffs. Five of his latest shows (1883, 1923, Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness, and Mayor of Kingstown) are all Paramount+ originals. The streamer also boasts a few other big-name franchises among its original content, including Star Trek and Halo. For kids, there’s a Nickelodeon hub filled with popular cartoons such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, and Dora the Explorer.

With the addition of Showtime, Paramount+’s content library has grown significantly. Unlike the mismatch of brand identities that occurred when Discovery merged with HBO Max, Showtime’s original series all gel harmoniously with Paramount+ originals. The addition of Showtime brings prestige television such as Billions, Yellowjackets, Dexter, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, and The Borgias. Showtime also has (or had, it has since been disbanded) a superb documentary unit that produced titles such as Couples Therapy, The Fourth Estate, This American Life, Listen to Me Marlon, Risk, and many others.

Do note, however, that Paramount+ has removed a handful of content from its library in the past. More recently, in June 2023, the streamer cut a dozen titles from its platform, including Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Inside Amy Schumer, and Star Trek: Prodigy. While these purges aren’t uncommon on most streaming services, it’s still worth keeping in mind that some of your favorite shows can be removed at any time.



Showtime Bundle

As previously mentioned, the addition of Showtime to Paramount+ brings all of Showtime’s original series — which range from critically acclaimed dramas to documentaries about sports, politics, and true crime — to the platform. You’ll also find a stellar collection of films. The selection consists of titles like The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Rain Man, Trainspotting, Fargo, Easy Rider, and The Big Lebowski.

Film nerds will appreciate the A24 collective, which includes indie hits such as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Lady Bird, and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. As a Kevin Smith fan, I also enjoyed having access to Clerks, Chasing Amy, Jersey Girl, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Seeing as I’m a big movie buff and lover of well-written dramas, paying an additional $6 per month for the Showtime add-on is a no-brainer for me.

Those unfamiliar with Showtime should take into consideration that it’s been a top competitor of HBO for many years. This means you’re getting primarily adult-oriented content with next to nothing suitable for children. As a general rule of thumb, if you enjoy the type of original programming that HBO offers, you’ll probably want to spend a little extra for Paramount+ with Showtime.

People / Jonathon Norcross

Paramount+’s User Experience

The Paramount+ interface is relatively straightforward and operates smoothly. Whether on my iPad or Amazon Fire TV, every show played instantly and in full resolution. The 4K content in particular looked gorgeous on my TV. I also found that I was able to download every title in my watch list, which is ideal for offline viewing.

In terms of navigation, Paramount+’s menu, akin to the one on Disney+, makes it easy to select available programs from CBS, Nickelodeon, MTV, and other major networks. Additionally, the News and Sports shortcuts allow you to watch breaking news live and see a list of upcoming sporting events. I also liked that Showtime has its own separate hub on the platform to highlight the premium channel’s original content.

One specific feature that I feel could be improved is the “My List” function. It was simple enough to access on both the iPad and TV apps, but I would’ve appreciated the ability to control how my saved titles were sorted. On Netflix, for example, you can sort your list alphabetically, by top matches, date added, or release date. With Paramount+, your list can only be sorted by the date added.

I did notice one minor but recurring tech issue on my iPad. Occasionally, the Home screen would display incorrect information. For example, the text might read “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” but feature an image from a different show. This led to some confusion over which show would actually play when I hit the icon.

Free Trial

Paramount+ with Showtime offers a free trial period of seven days, granting the user full access to all of its content. I found that a week was long enough to get a sense of what a subscription would offer, even if I didn’t have time to binge-watch some of the original series available.

Live Sports

The Sports hub allows you to quickly navigate to all of Paramount+’s sports offerings, which include live events and a small but impressive selection of documentaries. When I perused the upcoming live events, it was immediately obvious to me that Paramount+ is ideal for soccer fans. There were upcoming games for both men’s and women’s soccer involving leagues in Argentina, Brazil, and Scotland. I also saw upcoming events for Combate Global, a Hispanic MMA league.

Though the live sports selection didn’t appeal to me personally, I was interested in Showtime’s collection of sports documentaries, especially McEnroe, Love Means Zero, and Kobe Bryant’s Muse. I also liked the CBS Sports HQ section, which features live broadcasts covering the sports world’s biggest headlines.

Parental Controls

Paramount+ uses a four-digit pin to exercise parental controls on the platform. The pin prevents kids from switching to adult profiles and can be used to block content with a certain rating. For example, you can block individual profiles from having access to anything rated R or TV-MA, but allow ratings of PG-13 or TV-14. You can also block access to live TV streams with the pin code.

Beyond this pin code, there does not appear to be much in the way of fully customizable parental controls. Essentially, the pin alone dictates what younger viewers can and cannot watch. I also didn’t see any parameters for different devices, so the parental controls will remain the same across all of your equipment. While some users may not like this lack of customization, the parental control pin code does effectively block access to all of Paramount+’s mature content.

Customer Service

Many online businesses and apps these days tend to make contacting customer service a bit of a herculean task. Unfortunately, Paramount+ is no exception. In the iPad app, I could find no useful customer support information whatsoever. Because I signed up for Paramount+ on my iPad, I could only adjust my account details on that device and not via the TV app. For those streaming on multiple devices, this could be a potential hindrance to the streaming experience. Thankfully, the TV app was more helpful, with email addresses and website URLs listed that address common customer complaints. But not every user will have a TV, meaning Google is their only hope for customer service contact info.

Paramount+ vs. Peacock

Paramount+ and Peacock may be priced the same, but their respective offerings in terms of content are quite different. Paramount+ with Showtime largely targets the same demographic as HBO. This means there are a ton of critically acclaimed shows offered, along with an excellent selection of classic films and newer indie hits. Peacock, on the other hand, is more geared toward comedy, reality TV, and professional wrestling. In other words, fun content with lots of guilty pleasures.

Because Peacock is NBC’s streaming service, it provides access to the network’s signature comedies, such as The Office, 30 Rock, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. While Paramount+ with Showtime certainly has some comedic offerings, it is more focused on drama. Peacock excels with its reality TV content, which includes hit franchises such as The Real Housewives, Below Deck, and Project Runway. By contrast, reality programming on Paramount+ is fairly limited, save for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sports fans, especially WWE fans, will likely prefer Peacock to Paramount+. Peacock’s live sporting events include a bit of everything, from the aforementioned professional wrestling to soccer, golf, baseball, football, and motorsports. Paramount+’s live sports programming is mostly limited to soccer and MMA.

