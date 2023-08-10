Paramore's Hayley Williams Has a Lung Infection That's 'Risking Long-Term Damage'

After things got “scary” during their Seattle performance, the band has canceled the remainder of their tour so Williams can recover

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on August 10, 2023 11:44AM EDT
Hayley Williams Super Bowl 02 09 23 Paramore
Paramore's Hayley Williams continues to struggle with an ongoing lung infection. Photo:

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Paramore’s Hayley Williams continues to struggle with an ongoing lung infection that’s caused the band to cancel the remaining shows in its This Is Why Tour. 

Following Wednesday’s Seattle performance — which had been rescheduled from late July due to the singer’s illness — Williams shared on her Instagram stories that “After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health.”

“My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” Williams, 34, wrote, adding, “It got a little scary tonight."

“We are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally,” the singer said. “I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Williams added, "I'm so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s—. Love you all."

Paramore’s official statement soon followed on their Instagram account, elaborating on the risks to Williams’ health.

“I had been hoping a week off from performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams’ statement read, referencing the week of dates at the end of July that had been postponed due to her illness.

The “Ain’t It Fun” singer had previously shared she’d had “bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids” to combat the infection, calling the struggle “a week of misery, sadness.” 

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” Paramore's official statement continued.

Hayley Williams Boston Calling Paramore 05 28 23
Hayley Williams takes the stage in May with Paramore in Boston.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

“I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

Williams added in her statement, “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone.”

Paramore said refunds for the canceled shows will be issued at point of purchase.


 

Related Articles
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts
Hayley Williams visits SiriusXM Studios
Hayley Williams Posts Health Update After 'Week of Misery' as Paramore Prepares to Return to Stage
Steph Curry Hayley Williams
Watch Steph Curry Join Paramore's Hayley Williams on Stage to Sing 'Misery Business' and Wow the Crowd
Zen Day Spa at 12230 San Pablo Ave., Richmond, Calif.
California Spa Closed After Two Customers Die from Legionnaires’ Disease
Luke Bryan attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Luke Bryan Pulls Out of Watershed Festival Headlining Set Due to Illness After 'Such a Frustrating Weekend'
Tick - Lyme disease
Bella Hadid Has Struggled With Lyme Disease — Here's What to Know About the Tick-Borne Illness
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
Hayley Williams and Billie Eilish perform on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish to Sing 'All I Wanted' in Los Angeles: Watch
Madonna tour announcement on Instagram
Madonna Says Celebration World Tour Will Now 'Begin in October in Europe' with New US Dates to Be Revealed
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé's Pittsburgh Renaissance Tour Stop Canceled — Here's Why
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Hayley Williams Apologizes to Fans She Removed from Paramore Concert: 'I Cried for Them'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Madonna Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection,' Halts Tour: 'Full Recovery Expected'
Celine Dion attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2019 in Paris, France
Céline Dion Cancels All Concerts Scheduled Through April 2024 After Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis
Amanza Smith
'Selling Sunset' Star Amanza Smith In 'Massive Pain' from Surgery After Blood Infection: 'Hanging in There'