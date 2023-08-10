Paramore's Hayley Williams Has a Lung Infection That's 'Risking Long-Term Damage'

Paramore’s Hayley Williams continues to struggle with an ongoing lung infection that’s caused the band to cancel the remaining shows in its This Is Why Tour.

Following Wednesday’s Seattle performance — which had been rescheduled from late July due to the singer’s illness — Williams shared on her Instagram stories that “After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health.”

“My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up,” Williams, 34, wrote, adding, “It got a little scary tonight."

“We are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally,” the singer said. “I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

Williams added, "I'm so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s—. Love you all."

Paramore’s official statement soon followed on their Instagram account, elaborating on the risks to Williams’ health.

“I had been hoping a week off from performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams’ statement read, referencing the week of dates at the end of July that had been postponed due to her illness.

The “Ain’t It Fun” singer had previously shared she’d had “bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids” to combat the infection, calling the struggle “a week of misery, sadness.”

“I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations,” Paramore's official statement continued.

Hayley Williams takes the stage in May with Paramore in Boston. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

“I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body.”

Williams added in her statement, “I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone.”

Paramore said refunds for the canceled shows will be issued at point of purchase.



