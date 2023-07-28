Hayley Williams Posts Health Update After 'Week of Misery' as Paramore Prepares to Return to Stage

The Paramore frontwoman penned her emotional letter to the band's "friends and show-going sweeties"

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Hayley Williams visits SiriusXM Studios
Hayley Williams in February 2020. Photo:

Bonnie Biess/Getty

Hayley Williams is recovering from her business of misery. 

After four canceled tour dates, Paramore is returning to the stage. Williams, the group's pop punk vocalist and frontwoman, opened up about why the band had to pause the tour, and what it means to tour the country as an adult. 

Posting to her Instagram Story, Williams, 34, wrote, “As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness. We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids.”  

Hayley Williams Posts Health Update After Week of Misery as Paramore Prepares to Return to Stage
Hayley Williams' Instagram Story.

Instagrtam/yelyahwilliams

The “Still Into You” singer also cleared the air on just what happened: “For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s— fest.” 

“In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough,” Williams, who canceled shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City wrote. “Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non-contagious) and muscled it all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out.” 

Those shenanigans, of course, included bringing fellow indie popstar Billie Eilish on stage to perform “All I Wanted.”  

Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs
Hayley Williams.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

“Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape,” Williams admitted. “At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older. Alf [Williams’ dog] and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. That’s quite a lot to leave behind.” 

“But then, we get on stage for 2 hours and I see the world through this joyous, hopeful and wide-open lens,” the “Hard Times” singer glowed. “It’s very healing – especially as obsessed and addicted to the daily doom-scroll of local, national, and global news as I am.” 

Williams ended on a hopeful note: “May need a little extra support for these first shows back – so warm up your voices and stretch your necks. We can’t wait to see you again.”

Hayley Williams Posts Health Update After Week of Misery as Paramore Prepares to Return to Stage
Hayley Williams' Instagram Story.

Instagrtam/yelyahwilliams

Williams has a lot to recover from. In addition to her band’s national tour, screaming out the lyrics to “Misery Business” live for the first time in years, she’s also featured on Taylor Swift’s re-recording of Speak Now

In honor of the occasion, Williams dyed her hair purple using her color brand Good Dye Young. Back in June, the singer chatted with PEOPLE about her ever-changing hair color

"Just because I'm in Paramore and just because people know me as something, doesn't mean I can't still change and be who I want to be," Williams told PEOPLE. "Blonde has actually become a favorite. Bleach blonde! Before this tour, I told Brian I was ready to do that. I was still OK with some orange to have some fun, but I wanted blonde."

