Paramore Cancels Rest of Tour as Hayley Williams Recovers from 'Scary' Lung Infection: 'Sorry for the Chaos'

The band announced that the final dates of their tour in Portland and Salt Lake City will no longer go on as planned

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Published on August 10, 2023 12:25PM EDT
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs
Hayley Williams in November 2022.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Paramore has canceled the remaining dates of their 2023 tour so frontwoman Hayley Williams can focus on getting better. 

On Thursday, the band shared a statement on Instagram that announced they are unable to go on with their final shows in Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, due to Williams’ ongoing recovery from a lung infection.  

The shows, as well as tour stops in San Francisco and Seattle, were previously rescheduled from their original dates in late July to early August. At the time, Paramore cited “illness in the touring party.” 

While the “This Is Why” pop-punk group was able to perform on Monday in San Francisco and in Seattle on Wednesday, the last two performances have been canceled altogether. Refunds are available at point of purchase, per the band. 

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams, 34, wrote in a statement on the Paramore's social media accounts. “I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of disappointments and cancellations.”

“After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you. I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body,” she continued.  

“We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come see us out,” the post concluded. “I physically cannot go on. I know this isn’t great news for everyone."

Hayley Williams performs onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show at Bridgestone Arena on March 20, 2023
Hayley Williams performs in March 2023 in Nashville.

Jason Kempin/Getty

Williams also posted to her personal Instagram story shortly before the announcement, writing, "Hey everybody, we just got off stage in Seattle. After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight."

She continued, "We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there. I’m so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this s---. Love you all.”

Hayley Williams Boston Calling Paramore 05 28 23
Paramore performs in Boston in May 2023.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

The "Misery Business" singer has been sharing updates in the past few weeks with fans on social media regarding her health and how it was affecting the band. 

In late July, she posted on her Instagram that she had gone through a “really tough” past week “of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids.”

Hayley Williams of the group Paramore performs onstage during night one of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 09, 2023
Hayley Williams performs in Arizona in February 2023.

Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

The band had been on the road for much of 2023, following the release of their latest album This Is Why. After touring internationally throughout the spring, the “Still Into You” band has been traveling across North America for much of the summer. 

Paramore also joined Taylor Swift on a handful of dates on her Eras Tour. Next year, they are set to open for its European leg.

