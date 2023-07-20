Paramore Bring Out Billie Eilish to Sing 'All I Wanted' in Los Angeles: Watch

Paramore had quite the surprise for fans in Los Angeles last night.

During the group's performance at the Kia Forum, bandleader Hayley Williams shared that there would be a special guest joining them.

The singer, 34, was performing the Nashville emo outfit's 2009 track "All I Wanted," when she revealed Billie Eilish, 21, would be joining them on stage.

“Please welcome our friend Billie Eilish,” she told the audience midway through the song.

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams of Paramore at Coachella in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty

In the video, Eilish is visibly thrilled to be performing with Williams, sporting an oversized black T-shirt and shorts with a striped tie.

At last year's Coachella, the roles were reversed when the "Bad Guy" musician invited Williams duet “Misery Business” and “Happier Than Ever" during her headlining set.

Eilish isn't the first musician that Paramore has collaborated with lately.

Last month, Williams joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform their 1997 classic "My Hero" at Bonnaroo, and the band invited Lil Uzi Vert to perform their breakout hit "Misery Business" at Madison Square Garden in New York City during their summer arena tour.

Paramore was also one of the opening acts at Taylor Swift's Eras tour and is set to join the pop superstar as support for the 2024 European leg.

Williams was also notably featured on "Castles Crumbling," a vault track from Taylor Swift's latest album Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams of Paramore in 2010. Rick Diamond/Getty

Ahead of its release date, the Paramore vocalist reminisced about the first time she heard the 2010 LP in an Instagram post.

"Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend's record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It's my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons," she wrote.

"I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she'll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs," she added, referencing the Swift-owned version of the record.



In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Williams also shared that spending time with Swift helped inspire the track "Running Out of Time" from Paramore's latest album This Is Why.

"I remember when we were 19 and I was closer with Taylor Swift at that point because we both lived in Nashville and we're both experiencing our own versions of real success for the first time. I went over to hang out. She's a really good cook, by the way. She's a really good cook. She has taught me how to make stuff that I did not retain at all," the singer-songwriter recalled.

Williams noted that the first time she went over to Swift's home, the "I Can See You" singer also showed her a closet teeming with ready-to-send gifts for people she's thankful for.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, my life is so not together.' I was like, 'I can barely remember to send someone a card or flowers.' There are still Christmas gifts at my house that I have not sent to my friends just sitting there in the back of my closet," she explained.

She concludes, "But that, I wish that I was the person that felt like I had all my s— together and I was like, 'Oh, I had some extra time, so I'm just popping by with some flowers.' That kind of thing, that is my idealized self."

It was that moment that inspired "Running Out of Time."