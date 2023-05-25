Paralyzed Man Walks for First Time in 12 Years Thanks to Brain and Spine Implants

Gert-Jan Oskam became paralyzed 12 years ago in a cycling accident and has been able "to stand up and have a beer" with his friends for the first time since

By
Published on May 25, 2023 10:59 AM
Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, received an experimental brain and spinal cord implant
Photo:

CHUV 2022/WEBER Gilles

Gert-Jan Oskam is walking for the first time since becoming paralyzed 12 years ago in a cycling accident, according to multiple reports.

Per The Guardian, the Dutchman, 40, who broke his neck while biking in China, had a device implanted by doctors that reads brain waves and transmits those messages to the spine in order to move the right muscles.

The new technology is the latest medical advancement by neuroscientists out of Switzerland for overcoming paralysis.

"A few months ago, I was able for the first time after 10 years, to stand up and have a beer with my friends. That was pretty cool. I want to use it in my daily life," said Osckam, who is from the Netherlands.

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, received an experimental brain and spinal cord implant

CHUV 2022/WEBER Gilles

CNN reports that the experimental brain and spinal cord implant was developed by Dr. Grégoire Courtine and his colleagues in Lausanne at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.

In addition to the implant, there is a "processing unit that a person wears externally, like a backpack," the outlet notes, which then sends signals back to the second implant to stimulate the muscles.

“What we’ve been able to do is re-establish communication between the brain and the region of the spinal cord that controls leg movement with a digital bridge,” Courtine told The Guardian, explaining the system could “capture the thoughts of Gert-Jan and translate those thoughts into stimulation of the spinal cord to re-establish voluntary leg movements."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Describing the "digital bridge," the clinical research findings originally published by Nature.com state:

"Spinal-cord injury interrupts communication between the brain and spinal cord, leading to paralysis," the study explains. "An implant that decodes the brain signals that control movements and drives electrical stimulation of the spinal cord re-establishes this communication, enabling an individual with spinal-cord injury to walk naturally."

Gert-Jan Oskam, 40, received an experimental brain and spinal cord implant

CHUV 2022/WEBER Gilles

And after 40 training sessions of Oskam using the implant, he has been able to regain some control over his legs, even when the device is off, leading Courtine to believe that by reconnecting the brain and spine, it is also helping to regenerate spinal nerves.

"Imagine when we apply the digital bridge a few weeks after spinal cord injury," Courtine said. "The potential for recovery is tremendous.

Related Articles
Three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha makes an appearance on âThe Jennifer Hudson Show,â airing Thursday, May 25.
Bebe Rexha Talks 'Tough' Response to Her Weight Gain amid PCOS Diagnosis: 'It Does Mess with You'
Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Past Steroid Use
Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Past Steroid Use, Urges Bodybuilders to Avoid Them: 'Don’t Go There'
"La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum and More Bring the Wildest Cannes Style Moments So Far at Movie Premiere
Country star Morgan Wade unveils plans to undergo double mastectomy
Morgan Wade Reveals Plans for Preventative Double Mastectomy After Genetic Testing
Taylor Lautner Calls Out Hateful Comments Saying He 'Did Not Age Well'
Taylor Lautner Responds to Comments That He’s 'Not Aging Well': 'Be Nice, It’s Not That Difficult'
Bre Tiesi
'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Says She's Like a Plastic Surgery 'Guinea Pig': 'What Haven't I Done?'
Leanne Hainsby's cancer journey
Leanne Hainsby Says She Has 'Quiet Strength' After Cancer Battle in Beaming Post
National Eating Disorders Association is replacing volunteers and staff who work its chatline with a chatbot
Chatbot to Replace Human Staffers at National Eating Disorders Association Helpline
Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny Depp
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Super Happy' for Dad Johnny Depp After Cannes Standing Ovation
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
Social Media Can Be a ‘Profound Risk’ to Youth, Surgeon General Warns
Kyle Richards arrives at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Kyle Richards Won't Try Ozempic Because of Her 'Terrible Anxiety’: 'That Would Scare Me to Death'
Matt Roloff Says Life Has Been a Bit Rough Lately as He Shares Photo from Hospital Bed
'LPBW'’s Matt Roloff Hospitalized amid 'Complications' During Routine Procedure, Shares 'Scary News'
Lewis Capaldi visits Hits Radio
Lewis Capaldi's Mental Health Has 'Taken a Beating' Due to His Music Career, Says It Causes 'Distress'
UKRAINE - 2021/06/28: In this photo illustration, Beachbody logo is seen on a smartphone screen.
Class-Action Lawsuit Alleges Fitness Powerhouse Beachbody Exploited Workers
tammy slaton posts selfie on instagram
'1,000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Shares New Photos After Weight Loss Transformation
Aerosol spray can
13-Year-Old Australian Girl Dies from Dangerous ‘Chroming’ Trend