Paralyzed Man Saved from Burning Car by Stranger Gets a Chance to Say Thank You: 'His Angel'

"She went into harm’s way to save me," said Dennis Brown

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 04:45PM EDT

A Dallas man paralyzed from the waist down who was rescued from a burning car over the weekend got a chance to thank the woman who pulled him to safety.

Dennis Brown told Fox affiliate KDFW that he's driven the rental car, which was equipped with hand control, "several times" before the incident. After noticing that it "seemed like the car was about to give out" he realized the front end was engulfed in flames.

Brown, who was paralyzed after a gunman shot him when he was 22, told the outlet he was filled with panic when fortunately, a stranger rushed to his aid.

The Dallas Fire Department told PEOPLE in a statement that units were dispatched to the scene just after 9:40 a.m. after getting a 911 call about the car fire in front of a northwest Dallas home. Firefighters extinguished the blaze in "a short period of time," and the cause is listed as an accident.

Investigators spoke with residents of the home where the car caught fire, who said someone "in that home saw the fire then ran out to help the man from the car," according to the department's statement.

He spoke with KDFW in the hopes of thanking the good Samaritan after forgetting to ask for her name. "I'd like to appreciate her for her heroic act," he told the outlet. "She went into harm’s way to save me. Dragged me out. I'd like to thank her."

Thankfully, her friend saw the story on KDFW, and eventually the station connected them both.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

But Tammi Arrington, 42, told The New York Post that she doesn't deserve all the credit.

"Any human response — I think if they saw that, they would have done the same thing," said Arrington, who was visiting a friend in Texas when the incident unfolded.

According to the Post, Arrington was inside when she looked outside the front window and noticed the fire — and then "realized there was someone in there."

Arrington dragged Brown out after he told her he couldn't get out himself and got them away from the car until the fire department arrived and put out the flames, the outlet reported.

Brown intends to take Arrington and her friend out to dinner the next time she visits, along with Brown's mother, Julia, per the Post.

When Arrington's ID remained a mystery, Brown's mother told KDFW that the woman "was his angel."

"I cannot thank her enough," she added.

Related Articles
Seven-year-old Aspen Brown, of Paragould, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro on Sept. 1 and left with a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond.
Girl, 7, Finds 'Beautiful' 2.95-Carat Diamond at Arkansas State Park While Celebrating Her Birthday
Grizzly bear exits Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park
Grizzly Bear That Killed Woman in July Is Euthanized After Breaking Into Montana Home with Cub
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize
Kentucky Bus Driver Wins $100K Lottery Prize and Immediately Retires: 'I'm Not Coming Back'
4 Utah Family Members Killed in Crash
4 Members of Same Utah Family Killed in Head-On Crash: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'
The 3rd deepest part of Turkey, which is located in the stone plateau. We are coming to the end of the third day of the operation to save Mark Dickey who was disturbed in the Morca cave.
Rescuers Race to Save American Man Who Fell Ill While Thousands of Feet Deep Inside Turkish Cave
Almost 50 People Hospitalized After School Bus and Tow Truck Crash Head-On in Pennsylvania
49 Students Taken to Hospital After Head-On Crash Involving School Bus and Truck in Pennsylvania
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning
High School Freshman Dies in Lake Michigan Drowning: 'A Terrible Accident'
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Vehicles line up to leave the site of the annual Burning Man Festival on September 5, 2023, after heavy rains turned the site in Nevada's Black Rock desert into a mud pit.
Burning Man Victim Suspected to Have Died of Drug Intoxication: Medical Examiner’s Office
Atlanta car crash victims identified Katie & Ashley Gaitan Hung Nguyen Abner Natanael Amezquita Coral Lorenzo
2 Sisters Among Victims of Crash That Killed 5 Teenagers: 'They Didn’t Deserve to Go Like This'
US President Joe Biden presents US Army Captain Larry Taylor with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House
Vietnam Helicopter Pilot Capt. Larry Taylor Awarded Medal of Honor for Daring Night-Time Rescue
Kevin McGrath, missing Carnival Cruise passenger
26-Year-Old Reported Missing After Cruise Ship Returns to Florida: 'He Never Arrived'
Kellan and Aurora Starr, 4-Year-Old Twins Found Dead in Toy Chest
4-Year-Old Twins Die After Toy Chest Lid Shut on Them While They Were Sleeping, Says Mom
New York Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48
N.Y.C. Anchor Ruschell Boone Dead at 48 Due to Cancer Complications: 'Friend and Mentor to Many'
A Lemon Shark cruises just off the seafloor in the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida
2 People Bitten by Sharks at Same Florida Beach on Labor Day, Officials Say
Burning Man
Burning Man Victim Identified as 32-Year-Old Man as Festival 'Exodus' Delayed by Massive Traffic Jam