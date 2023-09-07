Paqui Pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ Packages from Stores After Teen’s Death

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves," reads a statement from the brand

Published on September 7, 2023 12:20PM EDT
A recent social media trend has caused some children to vomit, sweat profusely and their tongues turn blue after participating in the One Chip Challenge.
Paqui pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ from stores after teen’s death. Photo:

Sarah Dussault/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty

Paqui's "One Chip Challenge" products will no longer be available in stores.

The viral food trend on social media involves eating a spicy chip containing Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers. Following an uptick in minors consuming the product against the packaging's warning – including a 14-year-old boy who died after eating a spicy chip – Paqui issued a statement.

(The teen's autopsy results are still pending and the cause of death has not been determined, per the Boston Globe.)

“The Paqui one chip challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” reads the statement on the company’s website. 

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings. As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food and safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves,” it continued.

In addition to halting sales of the product in stores, Paqui is offering refunds on the single-serve "one chip challenge." 

Paqui previously sold the singular spicy chip for $10 and specified the rules on its website were to “eat the entire chip. Wait as long as possible before drinking or eating anything. Post your reaction on social media with #onechipchallenge and mention @paquichips."

The website also posts warnings, including a note to “keep out of reach of children.” Another notice points to the severity of the spice. “After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas,” reads the warning list on the website. 

a massachusetts boy who died and his family thinks it was due to the one chip challenge
Harris Wolobah died after Paqui's ‘One Chip Challenge’.

GoFundMe

The recall comes after a Massachusetts teen died after eating the spicy chip for the social media challenge. 

According to CBS News' WBZ, Harris Wolobah participated in the “one chip challenge” on Friday.

Harris's mother Lois Wolobah told the outlet that she got a call from the school nurse at Doherty Memorial High School that day and was told that her son had fainted after eating the chip. The high school sophomore was picked up from school and by 4:30 p.m. family members reportedly found the teen passed out.

They then took Harris to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, Lois told NBC-10 Boston.

Paqui did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for a comment both at the time of Harris's death or following the news that they’ll be pulling products from shelves. 

A spokesperson from Worcester Public Schools confirmed with NBC-10 Boston that Harris was feeling sick and went to the nurse's office, was sent home and died later that day.

Harris's father Amos Wolobah told WBZ that his son had "no pre-existing condition."

"I pray to God that no parent goes through what I'm going through," Lois said to WBZ. "I don't want to see anybody hurting the way I'm hurting. I miss my son so much, I miss him so much."

