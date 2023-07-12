A theme park in South Korea is celebrating an adorable first.

On July 7, a giant panda named Ai Bao gave birth to twin girls through natural breeding at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park's operator announced on Tuesday. It marks the first time panda twins have been born in the country, according to a news release from Samsung G&T Resort Group, per the Associated Press.

The first twin weighed 6.35 ounces, and the second, who arrived nearly two hours later, weighed 4.94 ounces, per Reuters.

The resort group shared a video on YouTube featuring Ai Bao caring for her newborns — who are said to be in good health — and veterinarians examining the cubs. The company said it would monitor the twins' health to determine when the cubs are ready to be unveiled to the public. In the meantime, updates on the duo will be shared via social media.

"This feels like a great opportunity to call for better protection and preservation of pandas, which have become a symbol for endangered species," said Donghee Chung, head of the park's zoo, per AP.

Chung noted that between 40% and 50% of panda births result in twins.

Pandas are challenging to breed, given the animal's slim fertility window. Female pandas have one fertile period a year, lasting only one to three days.



Giant panda Ai Bao cares for her newborn cubs. HANDOUT/Everland/AFP via Getty

Ai Bao and a male panda named Le Bao came to Everland from China in 2016 on a 15-year loan, according to the resort group's statement. Ai Bao gave birth to a female cub named Fu Bao in 2020. The trio had been the only pandas in South Korea until the twins' birth on Friday.

In 2021, Chinese officials announced that, thanks to conservation efforts, giant pandas are no longer an endangered species. Since the number of giant pandas in the wild had surpassed 1,800 at the time, the species was reclassified as "vulnerable."

The Chinese government has created over 50 panda reserves to increase the giant panda population, per the World Wide Fund for Nature. The Wildlife Protection Act, which went into law in 1989, also bans panda poaching.

"China has established a relatively complete nature reserves system," Cui Shuhong, head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a press conference announcing the reclassification, reported CNN. "Large areas of natural ecosystems have been systematically and completely protected, and wildlife habitats have been effectively improved."