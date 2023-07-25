Pamela Blair, 'All My Children' and 'A Chorus Line' Actress, Dead at 73

“You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars,” Blair's "A Chorus Line" costar Baayork Lee wrote on social media

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 25, 2023 10:22AM EDT
PAMELA BLAIR
Pamela Blair on March 30, 1983. Photo:

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Pamela Blair, an actress known for All My Children and originating the role of Val in A Chorus Line on Broadway, has died at the age of 73.

The star died following a lengthy illness at her home in Phoenix on Sunday, according to Deadline, which first reported the news.

Several of Blair's family and friends, including her Chorus Line costar Baayork Lee, shared touching tributes to the actress on social media following her death.

“I am very sad to say my Sagittarian sister Pam Blair has gone to play with her [A Chorus Line] Colleagues among the clouds,” Lee, 76, wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

PAMELA BLAIR
Pamela Blair photographed in costume on Nov.23, 1983.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The actress went on to note that she and Blair “shared the same birthday” of Dec. 5, and “always wrote to one another no matter where we were on that day.”

“What a colorful character she was as depicted in the Val monologue in the show,”  Lee recalled of Blair’s nightly performance, which included the popular “Dance: Ten; Looks: Three.”

She continued of Blair, “She brought the house down every night as well as a woman standing at the edge of the orchestra shouting, ‘Wash your mouth out.’ ”

“You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars,” Lee ended her post.

In the musical hit "A Chorus Line," actress Pamela Blair sings "Dance-Ten, Looks-Three,"
Pamela Blair performing in A Chorus Line.

Getty Images

Blair was born on Dec. 5, 1949, in Bennington, Vermont, and studied drama with Cleopatra actor Herbert Berghof at the HB Studio in New York City, per a biography on IMDB

She made her Broadway debut in 1968’s Promises, Promises and went on to star in the ensemble of shows Sugar and Seesaw. She eventually landed a bigger part, playing the only female role in 1974’s Of Mice and Men, as Curley’s wife.

Blair then went on to star as Valerie “Val” Clarke in A Chorus Line, a character based partly on her own life and experiences which she helped develop during workshops of the show, according to a tweet from the official account of late Chorus Line composer Marvin Hamlisch.

The actress and singer had been a part of the musical since its first-ever workshop in 1974. “Our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans,” Hamlisch's account said.

PAMELA BLAIR;TOM LIGON;LISA DENTON;BRYAN CRANSTON;JAMES KIBERD
Pamela Blair and Bryan Cranston on the show Loving on Jan. 19, 1984.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Following her work on the popular show, Blair originated the stage role of “Amber/Angel” in 1978’s The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She also appeared on the Broadway productions of King of Hearts, The Nerd and A Few Good Men.

She not only worked as a Broadway actress but also made several appearances on TV shows throughout the '80s and '90s, including All My Children, on which she played Mrs. Goodman and Maida Andrews, and Ryan’s Hope, where she played Elizabeth Shank Ryan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Blair also appeared as Sabrina’s mom on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Rita Mae Bristow on Loving and Karen on The Cosby Show. Her final screen credits include starring in the 2003 movie 21 Grams, as well as the 2009 miniseries Maneater as Cinnamon Mason.

Among the accolades Blair received over the course of her career was a Theatre World Award for A Chorus Line, as well as nominations for a Drama Desk Award and Daytime Emmy Award for her performances in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and All My Children, respectively.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Snap with Sister Kourtney: âCheeeeeeeseâ
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Throwback Photo with Sister Kourtney: ‘Cheeeeeeese’
HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Jason David Frank arrives at Funimation Films' Premiere of "Dragon Ball Super: Broly" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Jason David Frank’s Daughter Calls Comic-Con Memorial for the Late 'Power Rangers' Star 'Bitter and Sweet'
Cole Sprouse Teases Foot Fetishist Fans
Cole Sprouse Teases His Fans with Foot Fetishes: 'It's Okay ... I See You All Engaging'
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast: There's 'Room for All of Us'
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber Aren't Worried About Dave Coulier's Competing 'Full House' Rewatch Podcast (Exclusive)
WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, BILL GEDDIE, JOY BEHAR, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
'The View' Hosts Honor Co-Creator Bill Geddie on First Show After His Death: 'He Remained Active in Our Lives'
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
CLAIM TO FAME: Its Giving Karma. GABRIEL, MONAY, CHRIS, COLE
'Claim to Fame': Cole Says He Had a 'Target' on Him Before Exit, Talks Sister Alicia Keys' Support (Exclusive)
Jimbo
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Winner Jimbo on Her Historic Win: 'I Am on Top of the World' (Exclusive)
Jo Koy attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night; Chelsea Handler attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands
Jo Koy Says He Has 'Nothing but the Best Love' for Ex Chelsea Handler: 'She's a Beautiful Person'
Sophia Bush Ends â2:22 A Ghost Storyâ West End Run Early Due to Medical Issue
Sophia Bush Ends ‘2:22 a Ghost Story’ West End Run Early Due to Medical Issue
This Is Us - Season 1
Mandy Moore Reflects on Her 'Forever Family' Bond with 'This Is Us' Costars: 'Maybe It'll Come to Fruition Again'
Ethan Slater poses onstage during opening night of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical at Palace Theatre on December 4, 2017
Watch Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Performance as SpongeBob SquarePants
After 16 years on Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "The View," Joy Behar's last live show airs today
Sherri Shepherd, Joy Behar and 'The View' Panelists Pay Tribute to Bill Geddie After His Death
Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis/Anne, Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Alanna Masterson as Tara ChamblerÂ - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
'The Walking Dead': Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira's Rick and Michonne Spinoff Gets a Title — and a Trailer!
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Kevin McHale attends the "Dear Evan Hansen" opening night at the Noel Coward Theatre on November 19, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Actor Cory Monteith attends the 12th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Actress Jenna Ushkowitz attends the Los Angeles opening night performance of "A Bronx Tale" at the Pantages Theatre on November 8, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Glee's Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz Share the 'Peculiar' Way They Cope with Cory Monteith's Death 10 Years Later
FULL HOUSE - "The Heartbreak Kid" - Season Six - 2/9/93, Jesse (John Stamos) was assisted by Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) with his laptop computer.
John Stamos Initially Tried to Quit 'Full House' After Realizing He'd Likely Play 'Second Fiddle' to Jodie Sweetin