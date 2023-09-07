Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson can buy herself jewelry (and probably flowers, too).

The actress and model, 56, is featured in Pandora’s new campaign in support of its three new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman — and she spoke to PEOPLE at the launch event about just how meaningful she feels the jewels can be.

“I think diamonds are really great gifts, but I think that if you can give them to yourself? That's empowering,” she says.

In fact, Anderson subscribes to her own advice.

“I just bought some jewelry for myself. And it feels good. And there's no strings attached!” she says with a laugh. “So you're like, I can just wear this.”

Anderson, who is mom to sons Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 27, both of whom joined her in the campaign and at the event, went on to say she’s sentimental — and the liberation of buying yourself things isn’t to be underestimated.

“I'm such a romantic," she explains. "I attach memories to every single thing I have."

Mike Coppola/Getty

So, when there are no negative connotations or relationships tied to a piece of jewelry?

“It just feels free,” Anderson muses.

Back in March, the fashion icon kicked off the Boss fashion show in Miami, where her air of confidence came not from diamonds, but from the people around her.

“That was a pretty scary catwalk because that was soaking wet glass and there was wind, and the water was coming off, but I really kind of felt like I was leading these young beautiful people through the storm, like 'Follow me, guys!'” she recalls. “So there's no way that I could fall or trip or anything. I felt like it was fun.”

Ultimately, the Baywatch star says her rule for walking into every room (or runway) with courage is simple: “Embracing who you are at every chapter in your life is really important."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“And that's what I'm doing with everything I'm doing right now. Just being on the farm, with my dogs, getting dirty. I probably still have dirt under my fingernails from being in the garden yesterday!”

