Pamela Anderson on Why She Feels 'Empowered' When Buying Her Own Jewelry: 'No Strings Attached!' (Exclusive)

At Pandora’s NYFW event, Anderson spoke to PEOPLE about some of her tips for feeling confident from the inside out— and, yes, that includes gifting yourself with diamonds

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
Published on September 7, 2023 05:11PM EDT
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District on September 6, 2023 in New York, New York
Photo:

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty 

Pamela Anderson can buy herself jewelry (and probably flowers, too). 

The actress and model, 56, is featured in Pandora’s new campaign in support of its three new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman — and she spoke to PEOPLE at the launch event about just how meaningful she feels the jewels can be. 

“I think diamonds are really great gifts, but I think that if you can give them to yourself? That's empowering,” she says. 

In fact, Anderson subscribes to her own advice.

“I just bought some jewelry for myself. And it feels good. And there's no strings attached!” she says with a laugh. “So you're like, I can just wear this.”

Anderson, who is mom to sons Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 27, both of whom joined her in the campaign and at the event, went on to say she’s sentimental — and the liberation of buying yourself things isn’t to be underestimated. 

“I'm such a romantic," she explains. "I attach memories to every single thing I have."

Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson, Dylan Lee attend as Pandora Celebrates Lab Grown Diamonds With A New Diamond District on September 06, 2023

Mike Coppola/Getty

So, when there are no negative connotations or relationships tied to a piece of jewelry? 

“It just feels free,” Anderson muses. 

Back in March, the fashion icon kicked off the Boss fashion show in Miami, where her air of confidence came not from diamonds, but from the people around her. 

“That was a pretty scary catwalk because that was soaking wet glass and there was wind, and the water was coming off, but I really kind of felt like I was leading these young beautiful people through the storm, like 'Follow me, guys!'” she recalls. “So there's no way that I could fall or trip or anything. I felt like it was fun.”

Ultimately, the Baywatch star says her rule for walking into every room (or runway) with courage is simple: “Embracing who you are at every chapter in your life is really important."

“And that's what I'm doing with everything I'm doing right now. Just being on the farm, with my dogs, getting dirty. I probably still have dirt under my fingernails from being in the garden yesterday!” 

