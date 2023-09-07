Pamela Anderson Is Selling 'All' of Her Fashion Archives to 'Make Room for This New Life' (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson is planning to sell her fashion archives.

In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE, the model and actress reveals she wants to “make room” for her “new life” by selling "all of" the iconic pieces from her closet.

“I don’t like to waste,” says Anderson, 56. “Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

She continues, “My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.”

And while there is no set date for when Anderson will start selling her archives, she is planning to part with “truly all of it,” with the pieces shared on her website in a "thoughtful," "sentimental" way.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Pamela Anderson. James Devaney/WireImage

Anderson has sported a number of iconic looks over the years and has teamed up with brands including Vivienne Westwood, Marc Jacobs and Hugo Boss, even walking the Boss spring/summer 2023 fashion show in Miami earlier this year.

Last month, Anderson opened up to Elle about her memorable looks from the 1990s and described her fashion during the decade as “wild and uninhibited.”

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun,' " she said.

The news of Anderson selling her fashion archives comes amid her appearance at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, when the Baywatch alum attended the NYFW Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District event.

Pamela Anderson attends the Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District event in New York City on Sept. 6, 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty

Anderson recently starred in the brand’s new campaign in support of its three new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman — alongside the likes of Vogue creative director-at-large Grace Coddington and model Precious Lee.



Opening up to PEOPLE about partnering with Pandora at Wednesday's event in New York City, the Pamela, A Love Story star said, “They're a sustainable brand, and a long time ago when people wanted to do campaigns with me, there was always some reason I couldn't do it."

Explained Anderson, "That was 20 years ago, and I was very tunneled with what I could work with. And now it's just fashion, and it's nice to embrace it.”

“I love glamour,” she continued. “I love being bedazzled. And while I can be drawn to really expensive brands, this is more accessible, and I love that.”

Pamela Anderson and her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, attend the Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds with a New Diamond District event in New York City on Sept. 6, 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty

Anderson was joined at the event by her two kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee: sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 27, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25.

The activist also shared her love of buying jewelry for her herself, and how it makes her feel.



“I think diamonds are really great gifts, but I think that if you can give them to yourself? That's empowering,” she told PEOPLE. “I just bought some jewelry for myself. And it feels good."

"And there's no strings attached! So you're like, 'I can just wear this,' " Anderson added. "Because I attach so much memory — I'm such a romantic; I attach memories to every single thing I have — it just feels free.”