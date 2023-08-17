Pamela Anderson is learning how to embrace her natural beauty.

The Baywatch alum, 56, said she's begun to stray away from her “wild and uninhibited" '90s style to pursue a makeup-free lifestyle that has been "freeing and fun," in an interview with Elle published on Thursday.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older," she said. "And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey." Anderson expressed that changing her personal brand has been "rebellious," but it's something she said helped her get to "a good place."

When asked why she chose to switch up her style, she shared with the outlet that she recalls not having her own input on how she looked early on in her career and was "going along with what people were telling me to do." She added that she chose to adopt a makeup-free lifestyle after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died from breast cancer.

“She was the best," she said. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

The model has found comfort in knowing her style evolution has inspired others, she told the outlet.

Anderson said she used to see designers use mood boards inspired by Marilyn Monroe or Brigitte Bardo, but now, she's the inspiration.

"They show me 10 pictures of me, and they go, ‘Which one do you want to look like now," she added.



At the start of the year, Anderson reflected on the highs and lows of her career through the documentary Pamela, A love story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela. During the film's premiere, she shared with PEOPLE that the process was emotional.

"It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings," she said, noting that it was something she used as inspiration.

"That's how I wrote my book," she said. "I wanted to go through all the chapters of my life and feel those feelings. It was hard. It was very hard."

