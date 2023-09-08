Pamela Anderson made a statement with her latest red carpet appearance!

The Baywatch star, 56, attended the unveiling of Pandora's new Diamond District pop-up in New York City on Wednesday night. She wore a nearly all-white ensemble, including white pants and a white blouse, with black shoes and spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about starring with her sons in Pandora's new campaign showcasing its three new lab-grown diamond jewelry collections, Pandora Era, Pandora Talisman and Pandora Nova.

"A long time ago, when people wanted to do campaigns with me, there was always some reason I couldn't do it," Anderson tells PEOPLE.

"That was 20 years ago, and I was very tunneled with what I could work with. And now it's just fashion, and it's nice to embrace it," she says, adding, "I love glamour. I love being bedazzled. And while I can be drawn to really expensive brands, this is more accessible, and I love that."



Pamela Anderson. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Anderson's sons Brandon Lee, 27, and Dylan Lee, 25, also joined their mother on the red carpet.

"It's fun to see the kids in the campaign. The boys," the actress says, before correcting herself. "Not the kids. The boys, the men. My two men."

The event celebrated the unveiling of an installation in Astor Place highlighting the power of lab-grown diamonds. Pandora promised to "take over New York Fashion Week through diamond-tinted lenses" with an interactive experience that reimagines everyday N.Y.C. moments through a different perspective.

The campaign also features model Precious Lee, former Vogue creative director-at-large Grace Coddington, dancer and singer Vinson Fraley and American sign language interpreter and performer Justina Miles.

Pamela Anderson stars in a new campaign for Pandora's lab-grown diamond jewelry collections. Courtesy of Pandora

Anderson, who is a passionate animal rights activist, praised Pandora for its pioneering decision in 2021 to switch from using mined diamonds to lab-grown ones. The jewelry collections also feature recycled gold and silver, which the Love, Pamela author said in a release makes her “feel good about wearing it.”

“It is actually the more radical, kind-of-glamorous move," she added.

Anderson's sons were also by her side in January for the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story. The actress gave Brandon and Dylan a loving shout-out at the event.

"Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she kicked off her speech before the screening. "I thank you, [director] Ryan [White]. We did it, we're here. I don't even know what to say. And also to my son, he's a miracle. So is my other son, Dylan."

"I mean, considering the gene pool, they're perfect gentlemen," she jokingly added.

Pamela Anderson and sons Brandon (left) and Dylan (right) attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' in January 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking with PEOPLE about her memoir in January, Anderson said it was actually her sons who convinced her to finally open up and share her personal story with the world. "They were the ones who encouraged me to tell my story," she said at the time.

The Barb Wire star also shared that focusing her attention on raising her kids helped her get through the difficult aftermath of her rocky relationship with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, from whom she filed for divorce in 1998.

"They saved me," she said of her sons. "I don't want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I've loved every moment."

She also said she's incredibly proud and in awe of the people they've grown up to become. "Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen," she shared. "It's a good team."