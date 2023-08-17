Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'

“I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun,’” Anderson told 'Elle' of her aesthetic in an interview

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 01:12PM EDT
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson. Photo:

S. Granitz/WireImage

For many of her fans, Pamela Anderson will always be linked to the 1990s, whether it was through her starring roles in TV and movies such as Baywatch, Home Improvement, V.I.P. and Barb Wire, or her appearances in Playboy. Now seen as a fashion icon, the star, 56, is aware of the strong interest in her look from that decade, which she described in a new interview with Elle as “wild and uninhibited.”

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what,” she told the outlet. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun.’”

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson.

S. Granitz/WireImage

Anderson also revealed that her aesthetic included “makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter.” 

She also recalled her other fashion moments from that period, whether it was donning the fuzzy sweaters, boas and huge sunglasses for her Vallery Irons character on V.I.P. (a look she borrowed from her great aunt), or her crocheted looks, which she told Elle in retrospect: “I don’t even know how they stayed on, but they did!”

American actress Pamela Anderson arrives at the CCAM Awards, December 1994
Pamela Anderson.

Patrick Riviere/Getty

Over the past year, Anderson has stormed back into the fashion scene. For a Marc Jacobs’ Heaven campaign, she was photographed in a gray top and matching skirt while posing on a bed. And another shot captured her laying on top of a flower in a white sweater dress and holding a blue and purple handbag.

In March, the star made a rare runway appearance when she opened Boss' spring/summer show in Miami. For that event, she wore a classically elegant monochrome beige suit that was paired with patent leather pumps. Additionally, she wore a linen blazer and trouser set over a silk shirt and sheer V-neck knit top.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The following month, Anderson shared an Instagram picture of herself rocking a one-piece red swimsuit that recalled her Baywatch days — tied to her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis for her first swimsuit collection. "It's about time," she captioned the post. “I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret."

Also in April, Anderson appeared at the global launch of the Mugler and H&M collection in New York where she sported an all-black sheer catsuit paired with an oversized blazer. 

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson models for Aritzia
Pamela Anderson Says Strangers Apologize and Tell Her 'I Like You Now' After Reading Her Memoir
Jennifer Lopez Maybourne Beverly Hills Rumi See Through
Jennifer Lopez Wears White T-Shirt Bearing Quote from Persian Poet Rumi: 'Your Name Is Love'
Emily Ratajkowski Sony Podcast 08 16 23
Emily Ratajkowski Bares Midriff in Cropped Shirt and Slinky Black Skirt
Hailey Bieber hair before and after
Hailey Bieber Debuts Darker 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' Hair Color Just in Time for Fall
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are seen on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are Experts at Monochromatic Date-Night Dressing — See Their Looks
Kendall Jenner harper's bazaar and Emma Corrin
Kendall Jenner Models the Sequin Miu Miu Underwear That Emma Corrin First Wore on the Runway
Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, Franc
Doja Cat Has a 'Theory' for Why People Take Her Shocking Style Choices So Seriously
Brandon Thomas Lee and Pamela Anderson in Pamela, a love story
Brandon Lee Says 'Pamela, A Love Story' Had a 'Real Impact' on Mom Pamela Anderson (Exclusive)
Heather Rae El Moussa Just Shaded Revlonâs Lip Liners â and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Heather Rae El Moussa Jokingly Shades Revlon’s Lip Liners — and the Brand Hilariously Clapped Back
Olivia Rodrigo is seen leaving Quo Vadis August 15, 2023 in London, England
Olivia Rodrigo Is Red Hot in Her Little Red Dress While Out in London
Selena Gomez Wears Chic Yellow Dress and Citrus-Style Handbag to Beauty Launch instagram 08 15 23
Selena Gomez Teams Chic Yellow Midi Dress with Citrus-Style Handbag for Lunch Outing
Lionel Richie (L) and Sofia Richie attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by Bulgari, celebrating EJAF and the 90th Academy Awards at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Sofia Richie Praises 'Role Model' Dad Lionel Richie for Teaching Her How to Handle Fame with 'Such Grace'
Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure
Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Vows to ‘Show Less Skin’ Moving Forward: ‘Upholding Modesty’
*EXCLUSIVE* - Hailey Bieber turns heads with a pop of neon, effortlessly strutting to a meeting in Beverly Hills carrying a Bottega Veneta handbag wearing a matching Prada crop top.
Hailey Bieber Steps Out in Neon Green Prada Crop Top and Matching Bottega Veneta Bag
Kim Kardashian shows off new bob hairstyle in Skims video Instagram 08 14 23
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Chic Bob Hairstyle in Video for SKIMS Campaign
Ashley Graham and Husband Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage During Italy Vacation
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin Celebrate 13 Years of Marriage in Italy: ‘13 Going On Forever'