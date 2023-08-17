Pamela Anderson Recalls Her 'Wild' ’90s Style That Always Included 'Makeup from the Day Before'

For many of her fans, Pamela Anderson will always be linked to the 1990s, whether it was through her starring roles in TV and movies such as Baywatch, Home Improvement, V.I.P. and Barb Wire, or her appearances in Playboy. Now seen as a fashion icon, the star, 56, is aware of the strong interest in her look from that decade, which she described in a new interview with Elle as “wild and uninhibited.”

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what,” she told the outlet. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun.’”

Pamela Anderson. S. Granitz/WireImage

Anderson also revealed that her aesthetic included “makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter.”

She also recalled her other fashion moments from that period, whether it was donning the fuzzy sweaters, boas and huge sunglasses for her Vallery Irons character on V.I.P. (a look she borrowed from her great aunt), or her crocheted looks, which she told Elle in retrospect: “I don’t even know how they stayed on, but they did!”

Pamela Anderson. Patrick Riviere/Getty

Over the past year, Anderson has stormed back into the fashion scene. For a Marc Jacobs’ Heaven campaign, she was photographed in a gray top and matching skirt while posing on a bed. And another shot captured her laying on top of a flower in a white sweater dress and holding a blue and purple handbag.

In March, the star made a rare runway appearance when she opened Boss' spring/summer show in Miami. For that event, she wore a classically elegant monochrome beige suit that was paired with patent leather pumps. Additionally, she wore a linen blazer and trouser set over a silk shirt and sheer V-neck knit top.



The following month, Anderson shared an Instagram picture of herself rocking a one-piece red swimsuit that recalled her Baywatch days — tied to her collaboration with Frankies Bikinis for her first swimsuit collection. "It's about time," she captioned the post. “I have been so excited to share this with you - I'm horrible at keeping a secret."

Also in April, Anderson appeared at the global launch of the Mugler and H&M collection in New York where she sported an all-black sheer catsuit paired with an oversized blazer.

