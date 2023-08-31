Pamela Anderson and More Stars Shine in Pandora's Campaign for Its New Lab-Grown Diamond Collections

Actress and activist Pamela Anderson, former model and Vogue creative director-at-large Grace Coddington, model Precious Lee and American sign language interpreter and performer Justina Miles are among the famous faces in Pandora’s dazzling new campaign in support of its three new lab-grown diamond collections — Pandora Nova, Pandora Era and Pandora Talisman.

The campaign, which also features actress Amita Suman, model Sherry Shi and musical artist and dancer Vinson Fraley, celebrates the act of wearing diamond jewelry not just on special occasions, but every day.

“Once in a lifetime is never enough,” Anderson says as she opens the star-studded commercial, which features the cast members sharing how wearing diamonds make them feel, before ending on powerful words from Coddington: “Diamonds for all.”

The collections introduce new rings, bracelets and pendants, the latter an “elevated take” on the Danish brand’s popular charms, according to a press release. Pieces range from $290 to $4,450, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to democratize diamonds by making the price point accessible, while changing the perception of the stones, too.



The world’s largest jewelry brand, Pandora broke the mold when in 2021 when it announced that it was shifting from using mined diamonds to lab-grown ones.

Its forward-thinking mindset aligns with that of campaign cast member and Love, Pamela author Anderson.

“I think I'm not a trend follower. I would prefer to be a trendsetter," she says. "I think being a pioneer and being yourself is difficult to do in a world that's telling you to be something else. [Whatever I'm doing], I try and find the words that aren't the ones that everybody says. So I'm always trying to be a unique thinker.”

Pandora’s sustainable, lab-grown diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, having the same characteristics, and they’re graded by the same standards (known as the 4Cs – carat, clarity, color and cut), as well.

Each diamond is set in jewelry that’s created with recycled silver or gold, which makes Anderson “feel good about wearing it,” she shares in a release. “It is actually the more radical, kind-of-glamorous move.”



Anderson and her fellow models showcase existing pieces alongside new items — and you can shop their looks. Anderson wears few delicate bracelets, among them the 14k gold and 14k white gold Pandora Infinite Lab-created 0.25 ct tw Diamond Bangles. Stacks of rings, including the 14k gold Pandora Infinite Lab-created 2.00 ct tw Diamond Ring and both the 14k gold and 14k white gold Pandora Infinite Lab-created 1.00 ct tw Diamond Rings, complete her look.

In the commercial, Grace Coddington exclaims, “I put [diamonds] everywhere!” And in her campaign image, which co-stars one of her cats, she does just that. Coddington accessorizes with 14k gold Pandora Infinite Lab-created 0.50 ct tw Diamond Hoop Earrings plus a stack of 14k gold and 14k white gold Pandora Nova 0.25 ct Diamond Bangles. Three rings from the Pandora Era, Pandora Nova and Pandora Infinite collections add some bling to her fingers.



“Wearing lab-grown diamonds definitely gives my voice a little bit more flair and it showcases my personality visually on my hands,” notes performer and American sign language interpreter Justina Miles. She wears the 14k gold-plated Pandora Talisman unique metal blend necklace and a 14k gold Pandora Talisman 0.75 ct pendant, 14k gold and 14k white gold Pandora Nova Round 0.25 ct Diamond Bangles, a Pandora Era Diamond Ring and both a 0.50 ct and 1.0 ct 14k gold Pandora Nova Round Diamond Ring.

Miles says lab-grown diamonds “make me feel like I can reach my full potential.”

“We both shine in the dark. I've always been oppressed and put in boxes and told, ‘You can't,’ ‘You should do this,’ or ‘You should go that way.’ But in the dark, that's where I shine the most because my light [gets] out there," she adds.

