Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Facing Misogyny in the Beauty Industry

At the Business of Fashion beauty forum, the supermodel talked discovering her sensuality and using her influence alongside meaningful beauty brands

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 04:59 PM
Pamela Anderson business of Beauty Forum
Photo:

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com


Pamela Anderson is doing things her way. 

In conversation with Moj Mahdara for The Business of Beauty Global Forum hosted by The Business of Fashion, the model got candid about owning her sexuality and dealing with the perceptions attached to it. 

When asked by Mahdara (who is co-founder of BeautyUnited and the Managing Partner of Kinship Ventures) how she remains so resolute yet poised and soft-natured throughout her life, Anderson said: “I wanted to be in charge of my own sexuality and sensuality. I didn’t want other people to be in charge of that for me.”

Her relationship with sensuality and self-image were shaped from a young age. 

The New York Times best-selling author further explained, “When it comes to beauty, I pretty much grew up at the Playboy mansion. I was surrounded by every kind of beautiful woman you could think of."

And she observed how those women looked and carried themselves. “I wanted to be sexy too. I found that was powerful and interesting,” Anderson added. 

Pamela Anderson business of Beauty Forum

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The 55-year-old icon also got candid about her beauty journey, recalling the misogyny she experienced when booking gigs the industry (like when she was walked into a hotel meeting with a figure from a big makeup brand thinking it was an audition).

“As being a Playboy [figure] people had the wrong idea. I just felt like I had to turn this around somehow and share some of the superficial attention with something more meaningful.” 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though sometimes penned as “too difficult” to work with due to her long list of criteria, she became more mindful of the brands she worked with, including MAC, which brought Anderson on as a spokesperson in 2005 for its Viva Glam campaign raising awareness and money towards HIV/AIDS research and programs.

“We’re all trying to make ourselves beautiful so we are respected, admired and loved, so these products have to come from a loving place,” Anderson continued. 

Pamela Anderson during MAC Cosmetics Introduces Pamela Anderson as VIVA GLAM's New Spokesperson

Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

The former Baywatch star turned blonde bombshell decided to share parts of her life on screen with her Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, released in January. 

She told PEOPLE at the premiere that going back in time to create the film was an “emotional” process. "It's just all these wonderful memories and hard memories too. But I wanted to go back into those feelings and feel those feelings.”

Related Articles
Zoe Saldana Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered
Zoe Saldaña Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered: ‘Work Life’
Peter Swords King make up artist for the little mermaid
‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Says He Wanted Ursula to Look More Like Melissa McCarthy Than a Drag Queen
Amanda Seyfried is seen attending premiere of 'The Crowded Room' at the Museum of Modern Art on June 01, 2023 in New York City. (
Amanda Seyfried Wears Bedazzled Bra for Red Carpet Date Night with Husband Thomas Sadoski
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers
Heidi Klum celebrates 50th Birthday
Heidi Klum Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Extravagant Gatsby-Themed Party: See the Photos
Jessica Biel 'Cruel Summer' Season 2 Screening
Jessica Biel Reflects on Her ‘Y2K’ Fashion Moment at ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere: ‘Name a Better Era’
TV Personality Coco Austin attends the Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Coco Austin Shares Throwback Pic from 1995: ‘To This Day I’m Still Into Booty Shorts and Reeboks’
Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Brooke Shields ‘Fought’ Against Daughter Grier Henchy, 17, Modeling on the Runway: 'It's Brutal'
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge for Wellness Wednesday
Hailey Bieber Rocks Neon Green Sports Bra for Cold Plunge on ‘Wellness Wednesday’
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
JoJo Siwa face make up
JoJo Siwa Reflects on the Evolution of the Heart and Star Eye Makeup She Started Years Ago
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar Shares the 'Secret Weapon' to Evening Out Her Skin Tone
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo
Gisele Bundchen new Louis Vuitton ad
Gisele Bündchen Strips Down to a Cheeky One-Piece in New Louis Vuitton Campaign
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021
Angelina Jolie Asks Fans to Apply to Work for Her New Fashion House: ‘Be Bold’
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings