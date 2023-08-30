Pair Arrested After Child Found Living in N.J. House With 30 Dead Dogs

A New Jersey couple is facing child neglect and animal cruelty charges after police discovered a child living in a home where more than two dozen dogs were found dead, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Main Street home of Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, on Aug. 28 after a witness reported seeing sick and malnourished dogs, according to a press release from the Evesham Township Police Department.

Inside, investigators said they found approximately 30 dead dogs, 14 living dogs, along with numerous cats and rabbits. Police believe that as many as 100 dogs have died in the home, and some could be buried on the property.

Nine of the dogs have been taken to a local animal hospital in “extremely poor health,” while one was required to be euthanized, authorities said.

Police added that a child was found to be living in the home and was removed by police due to the “unhealthy conditions,” the release states. Investigators told NBC Philadelphia and 6abc that the child was a 9-year-old boy.

The child is now in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency, per the release.

According to investigators who spoke with both news outlets, Halbach and Leconey were given a number of foster dogs as well as money to care for the animals by a North Carolina animal rescue. When a representative became aware that one of the dogs had died, they became concerned and went on to investigate the home before eventually notifying police.

Leconey was being held in Burlington County Jail, police said. Meanwhile, Halbach is being evaluated at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, and she will be sent to jail once she is cleared for incarceration.

Both are awaiting a detention hearing at the Burlington County Superior Court.

Authorities are still investigating and are expected to file additional animal cruelty charges once the exact number of dogs is known. It is unclear if Halbach and Leconey have retained an attorney to speak on their behalf.

