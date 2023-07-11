Paige DeSorbo Thinks Sonja Morgan's Claim She 'Did' Craig Conover Is a Riot: 'Peeeeing My Pants'

Paige DeSorbo is laughing off Sonja Morgan's eyebrow-raising comment about her boyfriend Craig Conover.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 59, implied she'd had an intimate encounter with the Southern Charm star, 34 — who just happens to have been with DeSorbo for nearly two years now.

The conversation was prompted by a game in which host Andy Cohen showed photos of single male Bravolebrities and asked Morgan's Welcome to Crappie Lake costar Luann de Lesseps if she'd be interested in them romantically. When presented with Conover's pal and costar Austen Kroll, de Lesseps said she'd actually exchanged phone numbers with the TropHop founder at BravoCon.

At that point, Morgan chimed in that she “did the other one,” and it was quickly determined she meant Conover and not Shep Rose. Cohen, 54 did follow up with Morgan, asking if she “made out with Craig.” She replied that they'd “had a little tête-à-tête.”

Commenting an Instagram post sharing the clip, the 30-year-old Giggly Squad podcast co-host wrote: “No I’m peeeeing my pants.” (Presumably the Tipsy Girl Wine founder was referring to BravoCon 2019, before Conover and DeSorbo became a couple — not last October's Bravo superfan convention.)

While DeSorbo doesn't seem particularly fussed by the thought of her boyfriend getting frisky with Morgan, she did recently admit to feeling “uncomfortable” when another Bravolebrity drama unfolded involving Vanderpump Rules star — and Scandoval participant — Raquel Leviss.

DeSorbo revealed during a Giggly Squad live episode that she was put off by how Leviss, 28, acted around Conover at Hannah Berner and Des Bishop’s wedding back in May 2022.

“I literally survey the whole f---ing room. I clock Craig at the bar and I watch Raquel leave the dance floor and walk over to Craig,” DeSorbo claimed. “I’m standing there and I turn to literally everyone around me and I was like, ‘I don’t trust this bitch.’ … Everyone was like, ‘Oh, my God, no, she’s so sweet! She would never.’ And I f---ing knew it.”

Less than six months later, Leviss would begin her months-long affair with costar Tom Sanvodal, 40, that ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix, 38, and stirred up drama that is still playing out as the Vanderpump Rules cast films for season 11.

Leviss is currently not part of filming, per sources, as she has been in a mental health facility since April — though an insider told PEOPLE in late June that her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday (check listings), and Sonja & Luann: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, both on Bravo. Summer House, Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules can all be streamed in full on Peacock.

