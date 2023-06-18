Padma Lakshmi Says Leaving ‘Top Chef’ Is ‘Very Bittersweet’: ‘We All Grew up Together on the Show’ (Exclusive)

Moving on isn’t always easy.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Padma Lakshmi shared some of her feelings about the difficult decision to leave the Bravo show Top Chef after 17 years hosting the program.

“The last challenging thing I did was say goodbye to Top Chef,” Lakshmi, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

“We all grew up on that show,” the host and judge of 19 seasons tells PEOPLE regarding the cast and crew of the hit cooking competition show.

Overall, she says that she has “such deep feelings about” leaving — so many, in fact, that Lakshmi says, “it’s too hard to go into it all”

“It’s very bittersweet,” Lakshmi concludes. While the former model turned foodie is departing from the show, she’ll continue to work on her own projects and creative endeavors.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she wrote on Instagram at the time she announced her leave from the show. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series, now in its second season.

Lakshmi has starred on Top Chef since its second season, which aired in 2006. Katie Lee Biegel hosted season 1. During her tenure, Lakshmi appeared alongside longtime judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

On the heels of her announcement, Lakshmi’s fellow judge, Simmons shared her thoughts with PEOPLE on the former model’s departure.

"She's my friend and we've had so much fun together," Simmons, 47, said on the red carpet at the 2023 James Beard Awards in Chicago.

However, she added, "I still have her phone number, we still hang out. She's not leaving the world!"