Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Didn’t Lose Any Weight’ Before Posing in Bikinis for Her ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut (Exclusive)

The TV host, who just announced that she's leaving 'Top Chef' after 17 years, tells PEOPLE how she prepared for her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' story

Published on June 15, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Padma Lakshmi
Photo:

David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi is lifting the veil behind her steamy photoshoot with 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.'

The long-time Top Chef host, 52, spoke with PEOPLE about how her diet and workout routine played into preparing for the bikini photos for the 2023 issue that dropped last month.

“For the swimsuit edition, I just ramped everything up. I was already doing my post-Top Chef workout, which is just getting back into shape, so I just made sure that I did extra cardio,” the former model tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue.

“I didn't lose any weight for the swimsuit edition. I just wanted to be as fit and toned as I could be,” she reveals.

Working out is a longtime passion for the star. “I’ve been boxing for over 20 years on and off, when my joints permit it. I love it,” Lakshmi says, explaining that it is just as great for the her mental health as it is for her physical health.

The host of award-winning travel and food docuseries, Taste the Nation, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing:

Last time I was homesick: I’m always homesick. Home is wherever my daughter [Krishna, 13] is. That’s my North Star. She used to go everywhere with me, but now she has her own school life. So she travels, I would say, 50% of the time with me. 

Last good cry: When I was getting ready for the Time 100 Gala, because both of my grandparents have passed away. I wish I could have handed my grandfather the issue so that he could see that his granddaughter had become what he read about for so many years in that magazine. 

Last big challenge: Saying goodbye to Top Chef. It’s too hard to go into it all, but we all grew up together on that show. I have such deep feelings about it. And it’s very bittersweet. 

Last time I felt like a kid: When I went roller-skating in Prospect Park. I grew up skating all over New York City. I think skating is coming back into fashion, and I am so here for it.

