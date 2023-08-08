Padma Lakshmi was spotted strutting in style in the streets of New York.



On Monday, the Top Chef host, 52, was photographed arriving at a taping of Watch What Happens Live wearing denim jeans and a pink satin shirt in the Big Apple. She accessorized the look with a brown belt, a black bag, and a gold necklace that complemented her shoes, which were a similar color.

While upstate, Lakshmi also made time to catch up with fellow entertainers Questlove and Ali Wong. In a social media snap, the Bravo star wished the Beef actress well in her career.

“@ALIWONG KILLED IT ON HER #BEACONTHEATRE RUN,” Lakshmi continued, “GOOD LUCK IN PARIS AND BEYOND!!” as the trio smiled for a selfie. The image was shared on the author’s Instagram Story.

In May, she posed for a different type of shoot when she proudly revealed her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos, declaring that people “well over 40” should still be able to feel confident in their skin.

"I want everybody to see this pictorial and understand that sometimes a whole new phase that's even more exciting than anything you've ever experienced before can happen well over 40," Lakshmi explained regarding the magazine spread. "I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life."

While speaking with the outlet, Lakshmi, who turns 53 in September, added, "My thighs may have been leaner, and my boobs were probably slightly higher in earlier parts of my life, but I have never felt better about myself. I hope they see a full woman in all my facets and nuances and some contradictions. I wouldn't go back to my 20s if you paid me all the money in the world.”



Although she previously admitted in a March 2018 interview with Access Hollywood that she’s been known to eat “at least seven to eight thousand calories a day” while filming Top Chef, Lakshmi opened up about how her fluctuating weight affected her style. “I’m at my skinniest right now because I finished filming the show for a few months. I have clothes from a size four to a size fourteen, from when I was pregnant, and go up a size,” she admitted. “No one is looking at your tag. It’s better that it fits you well — everyone tries to squeeze in one size of jeans, it just makes you look like a sausage.”

“But beyond that to get the weight off it’s really hard, there are no tricks, it’s just eating healthy. I don’t drink alcohol. I don’t eat fried food. I don’t eat red meat. I don’t eat any dairy, except low-fat cottage cheese and non-fat yogurt. I don’t eat sweets. Oh, and I don’t eat flour,” Lakshmi continued. And she tries to hold her 13-year-old daughter Krishna Thea to much of the same standard.

"There are a lot of things I'm not strict about, like bedtime, but I've always been pretty strict about what she eats," Lakshmi told Parents for their October 2020 cover story. "I believe you set a child's eating patterns by the time they're 4 or 5, and the best way to get a child to eat healthily is to eat well yourself." While the mother-daughter duo admittedly has their cheat days, their diets normally consist of “50 percent fruits and vegetables.”

Recently, Lakshmi revealed she’s getting ready for a major life change surrounding food. "After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” she shared in a social media post in June. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show,” she added before pivoting to what her new focus will be. “I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi shared.

