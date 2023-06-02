Padma Lakshmi Announces She’s Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years: 'Time to Move On'

Padma Lakshmi will pack her knives and go. The star is exiting Top Chef after 17 years and 19 seasons.

On Friday, Lakshmi, 52, released a statement on Twitter announcing her leave from the Bravo cooking competition show.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” the host and judge wrote on Instagram. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series, now in its second season.

Padma Lakshmi at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Michael Kovac/Getty

Lakshmi has starred on the series since its second season, which aired in 2006. Katie Lee Biegel hosted season 1.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a NBCUniversal spokesperson said: “Padma Lakshmi leaves behind an incredible legacy on Bravo’s Top Chef. Her impact on the Emmy, James Beard and Critics’ Choice Award-winning series is undeniable. We are grateful to Padma for being a consummate host, judge and executive producer, and for bringing her ingenuity and exceptional palate to each episode where she ate every bite of food on the series for over 17 years and 19 seasons. She will always be part of the Top Chef and the NBCUniversal family and has a seat at the judges’ table anytime.”

Lakshmi's replacement has not yet been named.

Lakshmi starred alongside longtime judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Many members of her Bravo family commented on her post, including season 19 winner Buddha Lo and Andy Cohen.

"End of an era and an incredible run. You were such an amazing partner and a BRILLIANT host," said Cohen. "I have such great memories of our TC days."

"I feel honored to be a part of your magical journey," added Lo.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly," said Lakshmi in her own statement.

She concluded with words of gratitude for fans of Top Chef: “I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Her swan song will air on Thursday. Lakshmi’s announcement comes days before the Top Chef finale on June 8 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.



Lakshmi has had a full plate in the last year, including a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature and the launch of the second season of her show Taste the Nation.

In the steamy SI photos, Lakshmi wore a tiny bikini made of shimmery gold sequins. She was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Lakshmi opened up about beauty standards and the love she has for her body at 52.

"I want everybody to see this pictorial and understand that sometimes a whole new phase that's even more exciting than anything you've ever experienced before can happen well over 40," she said. "I love where I am in my life and know my body is not perfect by any means, but I feel beautiful. I feel like I have a very lucky, fruitful, productive life."

Taste the Nation returned on May 5. In season 2, Lakshmi continued her journey to bring viewers on a trip across the U.S., exploring the diverse communities that have shaped what American food is today.

During the 10-episode installment, Lakshmi travels throughout the country and focuses on a different city and its cuisine — from Greek food in Tarpon Springs, Florida and Nigerian meals in Houston to Appalachian cuisine in the South Mountain area.

The activist considers this series her passion project. "This is what American food looks like. This is the original," she previously said. "This is the real America."