Padma Lakshmi Details Her ‘Post “Top Chef” Workout’ and Diet (Exclusive)

Padma Lakshmi is opening up about her fitness routine after filming Top Chef.

The Bravo host, who recently announced her departure from the show after 17 years, spoke with PEOPLE about her workout routine and eating habits after several weeks of filming the show, which requires sampling and judging an exorbitant number of meals per day. Elimination challenges alone could mean taste testing over 10 bites at once.

“I'm usually anywhere from a size four to a size six normally, but I can get up to a size 10 after Top Chef,” she says. “I always go back down to my normal weight, but it takes me 10 weeks to do that.”



Lakshmi says she looks forward to eating a “nice, consistent diet of normal person’s food” when the show wraps.

“I'm mostly plant-based at home. I'm not saying I'm a total vegetarian, but I tend not to eat that much red meat anyway in my personal life,” she adds.

She also focuses on her fitness routine. “My post Top Chef workout [is about] getting back into shape,” she says, adding that she relies on cardio to be “fit and toned.”

But there’s one specific practice that keeps her grounded.

“I've been boxing for over 20 years on and off when my joints permit. I love boxing,” she says. “I mean, as much as boxing has helped me physically, it's done way more for me mentally. And I highly recommend it for anyone who's looking to feel more grounded, more focused and more in their body, as well as have more clarity.”

Earlier this month, Lakshmi, whose Hulu show Taste the Nation is in its second season, announced this season of Top Chef would be her last.

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” the host and judge wrote on Instagram. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series.

Lakshmi has starred on the series since its second season, which aired in 2006. Katie Lee Biegel hosted season 1.

Her replacement has not yet been named.