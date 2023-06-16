Padma Lakshmi Details Her ‘Post “Top Chef” Workout’ and Diet (Exclusive)

Lakshmi, who enjoys star-quality meals during the show, says she looks forward to eating a “nice consistent diet of normal person’s food” when she’s done filming

By
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone Headshot
Ana Calderone
Ana Calderone is the Digital Food Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2013.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 10:00AM EDT
TOP CHEF -- "Holiday Vacation" Episode 2005 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Handling, Padma Lakshmi
Photo:

David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi is opening up about her fitness routine after filming Top Chef.

The Bravo host, who recently announced her departure from the show after 17 years, spoke with PEOPLE about her workout routine and eating habits after several weeks of filming the show, which requires sampling and judging an exorbitant number of meals per day. Elimination challenges alone could mean taste testing over 10 bites at once.

“I'm usually anywhere from a size four to a size six normally, but I can get up to a size 10 after Top Chef,” she says. “I always go back down to my normal weight, but it takes me 10 weeks to do that.”

Lakshmi says she looks forward to eating a “nice, consistent diet of normal person’s food” when the show wraps.

“I'm mostly plant-based at home. I'm not saying I'm a total vegetarian, but I tend not to eat that much red meat anyway in my personal life,” she adds. 

She also focuses on her fitness routine. “My post Top Chef workout [is about] getting back into shape,” she says, adding that she relies on cardio to be “fit and toned.”

But there’s one specific practice that keeps her grounded. 

“I've been boxing for over 20 years on and off when my joints permit. I love boxing,” she says. “I mean, as much as boxing has helped me physically, it's done way more for me mentally. And I highly recommend it for anyone who's looking to feel more grounded, more focused and more in their body, as well as have more clarity.”

Earlier this month, Lakshmi, whose Hulu show Taste the Nation is in its second season, announced this season of Top Chef would be her last. 

“After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef,” the host and judge wrote on Instagram. “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show."

“I feel it’s time to move on and make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits," Lakshmi added of her award-winning Hulu series.

Lakshmi has starred on the series since its second season, which aired in 2006. Katie Lee Biegel hosted season 1. 

Her replacement has not yet been named.

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber is spotted stepping out for the evening in New York City
Hailey Bieber Sparkles in Pink Diamond Mini Dress as She Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Skincare Line
Bobby Flay and Christina Perez enjoy a date night in Brooklyn, New York. The 58 year old chef and Food Network star and Perez have been dating since 2020.
Bobby Flay and Girlfriend Christina Pérez Walk Arm-in-Arm During Date Night in Brooklyn
Burt Ward
How Batman's Burt Ward Went from Boy Wonder to a Canine Crusader with 50 Dogs at Home (Exclusive)
Starbucks
Starbucks Ordered to Pay $25 Million to Manager Who Claims She Was Fired Because She's White
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked With Wine and Salad
Cameron Diaz Jokes That Her Fridge Is Only Stocked with Wine and Salad: 'It Is So Delicious'
John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan attend Taormina Filmfest 2013 2013
John Mellencamp Admits He Was a Bad Boyfriend to Meg Ryan: 'She Doesn't Love Me So Much'
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 14: Legendary musician Carlos Santana visits the SiriusXM studios for "SiriusXM ICONOS with Carlos Santana" on October 14, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Carlos Santana Reveals How He Learned to Forgive the Man Who Sexually Abused Him: 'Open Your Hands and Let It Go' (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry
Kimberly Perry Says She's Going to 'Work Hard to Not Be a Pushover' When Baby Boy Arrives (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Rande Gerber Reveals What He Did with the $1 Million George Clooney Gifted Him 10 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Central Perk Pops Up in New York and Los Angeles for 'Friends' 25th Anniversary
There’s a ‘Friends’ Central Perk Coffeehouse Opening — and It’s Not in New York! (Exclusive)
Kimberly Perry and Juanny Costello instagram
Kimberly Perry Waited 'Maybe a Week' to Tell Husband Johnny Costello She Loved Him (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Says She ‘Didn’t Lose Any Weight’ Before Posing in Bikinis for Her ‘SI Swimsuit’ Debut (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Jennifer Lawrence’s Mother Sold the Star’s Used Toilet on Craigslist: ‘Thanks, Mom’ (Exclusive)
Ryan Reynolds Enlists Help of a Special Guest to Make Vasectomy Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Ryan Reynolds and Jessie James Decker Team Up to Mix 'The Vasectomy' Cocktail Ahead of Father's Day
Mark Volman photographed at home on May 25, 2023 in Franklin, TN.
The Turtles' Mark Volman Reveals Lewy Body Dementia Diagnosis: 'I Want the Most Out of Every Day' (Exclusive)