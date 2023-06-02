A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly killing her estranged husband during an argument Tuesday at a crowded waterfront park in broad daylight, authorities said.

Sammar Khan, 40, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person for fatally shooting 38-year-old Faisal Iqbal, according to a press release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Just before 11 a.m., Khan and Iqbal were talking near the coastline at the Bristol Borough Wharf, where they planned to "discuss their relationship," when Khan began "speaking loudly in another language,” according to a probable cause affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE.

Shortly after, witnesses told police a “pop sound” was heard, and Iqbal, “stood up and began to wrestle with Khan,” the affidavit states. More gunshots were reportedly heard during the fight, authorities said.

The pair then began to walk from the coastline toward the parking lot, where Iqbal told at least one witness to call 911, per the affidavit. Khan then allegedly shot Iqbal two times, and he collapsed in a grassy area between the water and the parking lot, officials said, citing witnesses.

“As Iqbal lay on the ground defenseless, Khan walked over to him and shot him twice in the torso and once in the head,” authorities alleged in the release.

Officers responding to the scene around 11 a.m. reportedly found Khan with blood on her clothes, police said, noting that the park was occupied by “multiple people at the time of the shooting,” according to the affidavit.

Iqbal was found lying in a grassy area with visible gunshot wounds, the affidavit states. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Police said in the affidavit, they also recovered a bloody 9mm firearm near the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to the affidavit, investigators spoke with a man who identified himself as Khan's boyfriend of one year. The man told police that Khan called him shortly before 11 a.m. and allegedly told him that she had killed Iqbal and that she needed him to pick up her son from the waterfront park.

“The subject knew Iqbal and Khan to have been in a previous relationship which had become tumultuous,” the affidavit states.

Khan also allegedly admitted to police that “the meeting did not go well and that she killed Iqbal,” per the affidavit.

Khan was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where she is being held without bail. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

