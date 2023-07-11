Ozempic Maker Under Investigation In EU Following Reports of Suicidal Thoughts

A top European regulatory agency has begun an investigation into the manufacturer of obesity and diabetes drugs Ozempic, Wegovy, and Saxenda, following reports that those who took the medication experienced thoughts of suicide and self-harm, according to Reuters.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced its review into the manufacturer, Danish firm Novo Nordisk, after reports from the Icelandic Medicines Agency found two cases of suicidal thoughts (potentially linked to Ozempic and Saxenda), and one case of thoughts of self-harm (linked to Saxenda).

The medication is approved by the FDA for use in the U.S., and is taken by injection in the thigh, stomach or arm, for people with type 2 diabetes. However, Ozempic and other drugs in its class have recently skyrocketed in popularity among non-diabetics as a quick way to lose weight.

The manufacturer of semaglutide medication like Ozempic is being investigated in the EU. Getty

“Patient safety is a top priority for Novo Nordisk, and we take all reports about adverse events from use of our medicines very seriously,” the manufacturer said in a statement to CNBC.

“The safety data collected from large clinical trial programs and post marketing surveillance have not demonstrated a causal association between semaglutide or liraglutide and suicidal and self-harming thoughts,” the statement continued.

But it's those specific components — semaglutide and liraglutide —that are under investigation. In a statement, the EMA said its safety committee, PRAC, was “currently evaluating the risk of suicidal thoughts and thoughts of self-harm in patients who used a semaglutide — or liraglutide —containing medicine for weight loss.”

The way semaglutide works is “to mimic those hormones that are released from our intestine and our pancreas when we eat, then impact different tissues in our body,” Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, told PEOPLE.

“One of the targets is the brain. So, they work in the brain to impact satiety. So, what happens is when patients take these medications, they feel more full earlier, especially during the weight-reduction phase.”

And while Ozempic has become something of a punchline in pop culture recently, with Andy Cohen even joking that The Real Housewives of Ozempic is airing — some celebrities have discussed the downsides of the drug.

Amy Schumer admitted to taking Ozempic to lose weight, but said she stopped due to the side effects. “I was one of those people that felt so sick,” she said.

Shahs of Sunset alum Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi said she “cut back” on her doses after she lost more weight than she’d intended to lose.

And Chelsea Handler said she didn’t even know she was on Ozempic. "So, my anti-aging doctor just hands it out to anybody," Handler admitted. "I didn't even know I was on it. She said, 'If you ever want to drop five lbs., this is good.'"

Arianna Huffington is another outspoken critic of the drug, saying it doesn’t get to the root cause of weight gain. “If people are diabetic it can really help them," Huffington said. "But I think people forget that you also need to eat better. You know, if you are on Ozempic and eat junk, processed foods, too much sugar, you are not going to really change your eating habits.”

And Padma Lakshmi pointed to the popularity of the drug as symptomatic of a systemic problem in our society. “The pressure for women in media is much different than men in media. So we have to maybe look deeper to the reasons why, as a society, not just put it on the shoulders of the women who just want the same opportunity that men get," she said.

Overall, Lakshmi pointed out, “You gotta be careful what you do with your body.”