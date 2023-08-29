​​Professional Chefs Call This OXO Pan the ‘Best Nonstick Skillet’ — and It's Just $22 at Amazon

There’s nothing worse than having food get stuck to pans during the cooking process. Whether you’re a kitchen novice or a seasoned home chef, the kitchen should have quality cookware that’s reliable and foolproof. For daily cooking, a nonstick frying pan is essential, and you don’t need to shell out a lot of money to get a good one.

Amazon shoppers have found the OXO 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet to be the "perfect nonstick pan," and right now, it's on sale for just $22. The scratch-resistant pan is finished off with three layers of nonstick coating, ensuring food doesn’t latch on and burn while cooking. It’s made from a hard anodized nonstick aluminum that heats up faster and more evenly than traditional aluminum. Plus, it can withstand up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven and is compatible with most cooktops except induction.

The skillet's stainless steel handle provides a comfortable and secure grip that stays cool as you fry, sear, or saute. It also has rolled edges to prevent grease and sauces from dripping over. Even better, when it's time to clean the pan, you can wash it by hand or simply toss it in the dishwasher.

OXO Good Grips 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $22 (Save 45%)

Amazon

It comes as no surprise this best-selling frying pan has racked up over 11,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. One five-star reviewer called it the “best workhorse in the kitchen,” citing that they use the skillet daily. They also shared that unlike other nonstick cookware they’ve used in the past, this pan isn’t “chipping and peeling,” plus cleanup is a breeze.

Another shopper stated that it’s “worth the money” and they “couldn't be more pleased.” They also added: “This pan has great heat distribution, is oven safe, and cleans so easily. I want one in every size.”

Even professional chefs approve of this OXO skillet. A third user who has 30 years of experience as a cook and baker called it the “best nonstick skillet” they have ever used. They also went on to say that they “love that it is oven-safe, so you can sear a steak [on the] stovetop, then finish it in the oven.”

Head to Amazon now to get the best-selling OXO Good Grips 8-Inch Nonstick Skillet while it’s on sale, then check out more OXO cookware that has discounts up to 51 percent off.

Shop More OXO Cookware on Sale at Amazon

OXO Good Grips 10-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $25 (Save 37%)

Amazon

OXO Good Grips 12-Inch Nonstick Skillet, $34 (Save 51%)

Amazon

OXO Good Grips Saucepan Set, $49 (Save 30%)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

