A Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Theater Camp' Star Owen Thiele's Glam for the Film's Premiere (Exclusive)

01 of 08 Skin Prep Chelsea Gehr One skincare item Owen Thiele is willing to splurge on? "A gorge nourishing face oil. Take my money! It’s not much!"

02 of 08 Nailed It! Chelsea Gehr This selfie moment – featuring his baby pink tips with hearts – is total photo goals for the star.

03 of 08 Mirror Check Chelsea Gehr No getting-ready routine is complete without staring at yourself in the mirror — and Thiele spent plenty of time doing just that!

04 of 08 Feeling Blue Chelsea Gehr A getting-ready thought while suiting up in this Louis Gabriel Nouchi outfit, styled by Jared Ellner: "Isn’t it weird that the Blue Man Group didn’t write the song 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)?' Sit with that."



05 of 08 Scent Check Chelsea Gehr Thiele's fragrance of the night: Jo Malone!

06 of 08 Act Cool! Chelsea Gehr "Realizing it’s 100 degrees in NYC and I’m in a heavy knit look. Had to use hair dryer to dry the sweat."





07 of 08 Some Serious Glam Chelsea Gehr A messy room means a look well styled. Thiele poses in his final outfit with touch-ups from his glam team, also including Amy Komorowski.