A Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Theater Camp' Star Owen Thiele's Glam for the Film's Premiere (Exclusive)

Actor and writer Owen Thiele has a lot to be jazzed about, especially with the release of new film 'Theater Camp' right around the corner. Here, the rising star gives PEOPLE an exclusive look at how he got ready for the big premiere at the The Dominick Hotel in New York City

By
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields is a Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE.
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on July 12, 2023 03:13PM EDT
exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele
Photo:

Chelsea Gehr
01 of 08

Skin Prep

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

One skincare item Owen Thiele is willing to splurge on? "A gorge nourishing face oil. Take my money! It’s not much!"

02 of 08

Nailed It!

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

This selfie moment – featuring his baby pink tips with hearts – is total photo goals for the star.

03 of 08

Mirror Check

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

No getting-ready routine is complete without staring at yourself in the mirror — and Thiele spent plenty of time doing just that!

04 of 08

Feeling Blue

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

A getting-ready thought while suiting up in this Louis Gabriel Nouchi outfit, styled by Jared Ellner: "Isn’t it weird that the Blue Man Group didn’t write the song 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)?' Sit with that."

05 of 08

Scent Check

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

Thiele's fragrance of the night: Jo Malone!

06 of 08

Act Cool!

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

"Realizing it’s 100 degrees in NYC and I’m in a heavy knit look. Had to use hair dryer to dry the sweat."



07 of 08

Some Serious Glam

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

A messy room means a look well styled. Thiele poses in his final outfit with touch-ups from his glam team, also including Amy Komorowski.

08 of 08

We're Out!

exclusive photo diary for Owen Thiele

Chelsea Gehr

And he's on his way! "Leaving now. Love you, bye!"

