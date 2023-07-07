Over 8,500 Lbs. of Trash Left at Lake Tahoe Beaches After Fourth of July: 'Staggering'

On July 5, multiple volunteer groups came together to return the iconic California destination to its usual splendor

Published on July 7, 2023 01:34PM EDT
8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023
Photo:

League to Save Lake Tahoe

More than 8,500 lbs. of trash have been removed from Lake Tahoe beaches following Fourth of July celebrations.

Keep Tahoe Blue, a nonprofit dedicated to beautifying the iconic destination spot, said it collected the “staggering” amount of litter from six beach sites in Lake Tahoe, as well as parking lots and streets around the Tahoe Basin.

“In just 3 hours on July 5th, 402 incredible volunteers rallied together to clean up the aftermath of Fourth of July celebrations all over Lake Tahoe,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

Among the trash were cigarette butts, plastic food wrappers, beach toys and even barbecues, the nonprofit shared.

Other volunteer groups, including another called Clean Up the Lake, also participated in the trash collection on Wednesday.

"There was no accident about it. People partied, trashed and left it like that," Colin West, the founder of the group, told ABC affiliate KABC-TV

He said the array of debris included "everything under the sun," including "shoes, flip flops, socks, hats, coolers."

"This has definitely been one of the worst cleanups that I have been involved in in any single day," added West.

8500 Lbs of Trash Left on Lake Tahoe Beaches After July 4, 2023

League to Save Lake Tahoe

Additionally, a number of tourists who wanted to do their part for the environment helped out.

“A lot of them have been visiting or have been here before and they’re making it a part of their July 4th festivities and ending the whole weekend with a really great way to come out and onto the beach and pick up litter,” Marilee Movius, senior community engagement manager for the cleanup, told ABC affiliate KOLO-TV. “And they really enjoy this. And it is just a part of their journey up in Lake Tahoe to leave it better than they found it.”

