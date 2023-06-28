Over 80 Million in U.S. Under Air Quality Alerts as Smoke from Canada Wildfires Returns

Officials reported that as of Tuesday, there were nearly 500 active fires in Canada, which is currently experiencing its worst fire season on record

By Brian Brant
Published on June 28, 2023 03:13PM EDT
Chicago's skyline is seen from the 360 Chicago Observation Deck of the John Hancock Building with heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blanketing the city
Chicago's skyline covered with wildfire smoke on Tuesday. Photo:

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is once again impacting millions in the United Sates.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported that as of Wednesday, there were 483 active fires in Canada, which is currently experiencing its worst fire season on record, according to CBS News. Additionally, 253 of those fires were burning "out of control." 

Over 80 million people are currently under air quality alerts across the Midwest and the East Coast, per CNN.

Air quality warnings have been issued for all of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware, and Maryland in addition to parts of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and North Carolina, the National Weather Service reported.

Just a few weeks after New York City experienced the worst air pollution in the world, turning the city skyline orange, the state is once again under air quality health advisories on Wednesday and Thursday.

"New Yorkers should be prepared for elevated levels of fine particulate pollution caused by smoke on Wednesday and Thursday," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Current projections show the highest concentrations of smoke will slowly push east across the eastern half of New York State during the day Thursday, extending across much of the state."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of Wednesday morning, New York City's air quality was 56, which is regarded as "moderate," while major cities like Chicago — which had the worst air quality in the world on Tuesday, according to IQAir.com — are experiencing "very unhealthy" air conditions, per NBC News.

As it did on Tuesday, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications encouraged people to limit their time outside, particularly children, teenagers, the elderly, people with heart or lung conditions and those who are pregnant.

Such precautions are necessary because the particulate pollutants in wildfire smoke are made up of solids like soot and dirt that can travel deep into lung tissue and into the bloodstream, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Weather Service advises staying inside whenever possible, especially if you have respiratory issues or other health issues, limiting the time outside to strictly necessary activities and refraining from burning debris or other items while an alert is in effect.

Related Articles
Jackson Eyre; Eric Paul; Breanna Coleman; Amanda Fergeson
5 Teens Dead, Including 4 Co-Workers, After Car Crashed into Florida Pond: ‘Tragic Loss’
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
Pregnant Claire Danes hides her growing belly in a long flowing dress as she and her husband Hugh Dancy step out together for some shopping in the West Village, New York.
Pregnant Claire Danes Steps Out with Husband Hugh Dancy in N.Y.C. as They Prepare for Baby No. 3
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the " 'And Just Like ThatÃ¢ÂÂ¦It's Been 25 Years
Sarah Jessica Parker Shares 'First and Likely Last Ever' Selfie During Subway Ride in New York City
Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. amid His Retirement from Acting
Daniel Day-Lewis Seen Walking with Crutches in N.Y.C. 6 Years After His Retirement from Acting
bull shark swimming off the coast of Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Shark Yanks Man Who Put His Hands in the Water Off Boat in Florida Everglades, Video Shows
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 06: Designer Katie Gallagher attends the Katie Gallagher presentation during Spring 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Standard Hotel on September 6, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)
Man Charged in Drugging Death of Fashion Designer Kathryn Gallagher and 4 Others in New York City
Bronx County Supreme Courthouse
'House of Horrors’: N.Y. Couple Accused of Abusing & Starving 2 Little Girls, Who Ate Bits of Foam Mattress
Brett Detamore
Tx. Man Whose Car Was 'Severely Burned' Found Alive After What Seems to Be ‘Pre-Planned’ Disappearance
Elyse, Christopher and Beidi Chambers, GoFundMe
Man Mourns Wife and Daughter Who Died in Crash on Way to Doctor's Appointment: 'Didn’t Even Say Goodbye'
Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York
Jonathan Majors Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Alleged Victim in Assault Case: Report
delta-airlines-2000x1333
Texas Airport Worker Who Was 'Ingested' into Plane Engine Died by Suicide, Medical Examiner Rules
Casey Cott and Moulin Rouge on Broadway
'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott to Make Broadway Debut as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
Ohio Grandmother, 66, Becomes Lifeguard So Pool WouldnÃ¢ÂÂt Have to Close
Ohio Grandmother, 66, Becomes Lifeguard So Local Pool Wouldn’t Have to Close: 'It’s Been Fun'
CHAPEA, NASA Mars simulation
4 Volunteers Embark on Mission to Live Inside 3D-Printed Mars Simulation for 378 Days
Big Bend National Park
Man and 14-Year-Old Stepson Die After Hiking at Texas National Park in 119-Degree Heat