Over 1,300 Dead in 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake in Morocco as Rescue Teams Struggle to Reach Affected Areas

According to local news outlet 2M, more than 1,300 are dead and 1,832 people are injured after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 08:21PM EDT
earthquake in Morocco
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco just after 11 p.m. local time on Friday night. Photo:

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

More than 1,300 people are dead after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Morocco Friday night. 

According to an update shared by Moroccan news outlet 2M, at least 1,305 people have been killed as a result of the natural disaster as of 7 p.m. local time. It’s the strongest earthquake the country has seen since 1900, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. It hit just after 11 p.m. local time on Friday night. 

The outlet also reported that the number of people injured had reached 1,832, and 1,220 of those are listed as in critical condition, according to a report from the Ministry of the Interior. 

The death toll was previously reported at 1,037 by local outlet Al Aoula, and had increased by several hundred in just two and a half hours. The number of victims injured and in critical condition increased from 721 to 1,220 in the same timeframe.

A national mourning period has been announced by the Royal Palace and will last over the next three days, according to 2M. 

In a statement, President Joe Biden said he is “deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake.”

“My administration is in contact with Moroccan officials,” the statement continued. “We are working expeditiously to ensure American citizens in Morocco are safe, and stand ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people. The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment.”

earthquake in Morocco
Devastation remains after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco late Friday night.

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

The earthquake originated in a remote area in the High Atlas mountains southwest of Marrakech, according to the USGS. 

Some of the most affected areas are “quite remote and mountainous [and] therefore hard to reach,” according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). 

“The next 24 to 48 hours will be critical in terms of saving lives,” Caroline Holt, the organization’s Global Director of Operations, said in a statement.

Al Aoula reported that rescue teams are having difficulty reaching the remote areas as damage and debris has blocked off roads and access, per CNN.

earthquake in Morocco
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Morocco on Friday night and destroyed a home near Marrakech.

AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for what the recovery period looks like, Dr. Hossam Elsharkawi, the IFRC’s Regional Director of the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement that, unlike the quake that hit Turkey and Syria in February, the crisis in Morocco will take longer to address.

“We are looking at many months, if not years, of response.” 

Related Articles
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s US Open Match Halted by Climate Change Protester Who Glued Feet to Ground
golden orb
Mysterious 'Skin-Like' Golden Orb Found at Bottom of Pacific Ocean​​​​ Off Alaska Coastline
French Montana recently filmed a music video in Lagos
French Montana Donates 500 Canoes to the Makoko Community in Nigeria
Miley Cyrus Filmed Black Mirror Episode While Her Malibu Home Burned Down
Miley Cyrus Filmed 'Black Mirror' Scene While Home Burned Down, Leading to Anxiety Attacks 'Years Later'
Milwaukee mother killed, son accused wanted virtual reality headset
Boy, 11, Facing Trial for Allegedly Killing His Mom Over Purchase of Virtual Reality Headset
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
13-Year-Old Boy Floating on Innertube Drowns Las Vegas Floods
Boy, 13, Floating in Las Vegas Floodwaters Dies After Being Swept Away: 'Taken from Us So Fast'
Hugh Douglas #53 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in warm-ups before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on November 10, 2002
Son of Former Eagles Star Hugh Douglas Dead at 20 After Car Crash
'World's Loneliest Lion' Returns to Natural Habitat
'World's Loneliest Lion' Moves to Sanctuary After 5 Years in a Concrete Cell at a Closed Zoo
Atlanta georgia crash leaves 5 dead 3 injured labour day 09 04 23
5 Teenagers Dead in Labor Day Crash After Vehicle Flips Over Ramp Wall and Lands on Interstate
Body of Missing Swimmer Richard A. Boateng Found
Missing Swimmer's Body Recovered After Massive Overnight Search on Delaware Beach
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful Rwanda' and Participate in Gorilla-Naming Ceremony
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Visit 'Beautiful' Rwanda and Participate in Gorilla Naming Ceremony
Michelle Wie West Designs Necklace with Proceeds Going to Maui Wildfires
Michelle Wie West Designs 'Resilience' Bracelet for Maui Relief Fund: 'Hit Super Close to Home' (Exclusive)
Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Fla. Couple Married for 57 Years Who Went Missing Before Hurricane Idalia Found Dead in Crashed Car
Actor Andrew W. Walker attends the opening night of "Love Actually Live" at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on December 01, 2021
Hallmark Channel Favorite Andrew Walker Shares the 'Highlight' of Shooting 'A Safari Romance' in South Africa
Kansas Man Arrested After His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car
Kansas Man Arrested After Pregnant Girlfriend Is Found Dead in His Car: 'A Vibrant Soul'