'Outer Banks' Gang Tease New Looks and New Adventures in Season 4 Teaser – Watch!

Netflix shared the first look at the Pogues back in action during Tudum: A Global Fan Event

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 05:59PM EDT

The Pogues are back in action! Netflix gave the anticipated first look at Outer Banks season 4 during its Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday. 

In the short teaser, the show's stars Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) are seen donning new looks before jumping into the iconic Twinkie for their next adventure.

Ahead of Outer Banks season 3, the cast announced the show's renewal for a fourth season during their Poguelandia fan event in February. 

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks,” series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement to Variety at the time.

outer banks
Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Following their trip to El Dorado, the season 3 finale set up the new season as an 18-month time jump showed the Pogues being honored for their discoveries back home. 

In the final scene of season 3, they were enlisted to go on another adventure revolving around Edward Teach, a.k.a the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Though Netflix hasn’t released an official plotline for the new season, many of the stars have spoken with PEOPLE about what lies in store for their characters. For Daviss, he said he's interested to see how the Pogues' relationships with each other progress.

"There's no way they're not treasure hunting, so how does that play into all of this?" he teased. "How is his relationship with JJ and Kiara now? Is that different? Is his relationship with John B different? They're all still friends, but it has been a year. So I'm interested to see what all those interpersonal dynamics are."

Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 309 of Outer Banks

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Bailey teased that the treasure hunt feels like a "fresh start" for the show. "[Fans] should interpret it not as the end of an era, but we are very much summing up seasons 1 and 2 with a button," she teased. 

"It can go really anywhere," she said of the new season, which is expected to start filming this summer in Charleston. "I think we have a bit of a clean slate."

OUTER BANKS (L to R) RUDY PANKOW as JJ, MADISON BAILEY as KIARA, CARLACIA GRANT as CLEO, JONATHAN DAVISS as POPE, CHASE STOKES as JOHN B and MADELYN CLINE as SARAH CAMERON in episode 210 of OUTER BANKS
JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Co-creator Josh Pate has also teased that the upcoming season will feature several flashbacks to fill in the gaps with the 18-month time jump. "We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school," he told Tudum

"We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we're starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks. We're going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The first three seasons of Outer Banks are currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Jeopardy
'Jeopardy!' Fans Left Stunned After Contestants Couldn’t Answer This Question About The Lord’s Prayer
Pat Sajak
Pat Sajak Lines Up Next Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement News
Squid Game
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Gets the Green Light for November — See the First Teaser!
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends the 92NY "Never Have I Ever": Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani in Conversation with Teen Vogue's Versha Sharma at The 92nd Street Y, New York on June 07, 2023
‘Never Have I Ever’'s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Reveals the Relatable Wardrobe Piece She Kept from Set (Exclusive)
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Eva Longoria Says She'd Be the 'Only' Star of 'Desperate Housewives' to Do a Reboot: 'I Miss Gabby'
Rachel green
Jennifer Aniston Was Part of a Decades-Long 'Friends' Mishap That Fans Are Only Now Seeing
F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox48548#cnn27474_001_0082_R.tif
Here's Why Andy Cohen Is Ready to Get Tipsy Again on CNN New Year's Eve After Sober Start to 2023
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reflects on Forging a 'New Path' After Kody Brown Split
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'Sex and the City' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'SATC' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cobra Kai. (L to R) Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in episode 508 of Cobra Kai.
'Cobra Kai' Stars Ready for 'the Biggest, the Badass-est, Most Amazing' Final Season: 'Not Over Yet
EMILY IN PARIS
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins Teases 'Unexpected Twists' in Season 4 — Including a 'Roman Holiday'
Brock Davies, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Celebrates 'Incredible' Husband Brock Davies' Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in episode 410 of Cobra Kai.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know
Courtesy of Netflix
'Bridgerton' First Look: See Penelope and Colin Exchange Loving Looks in Season 3
Hallmark stars visiting Hallmark HQ in Kansas City for the first time
See Hallmark Channel's Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes and More Make Emotional Visit to Hallmark HQ (Exclusive)
Tamra Judge Shannon Beador
'RHOC': Shannon Calls Tamra 'Unhinged' as Her Ex-BFF Wants to ‘Jump Overboard’ to Get Away from 'F---ing Liar'