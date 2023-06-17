'Outer Banks' Gang Tease New Looks and New Adventures in Season 4 Teaser – Watch!

The Pogues are back in action! Netflix gave the anticipated first look at Outer Banks season 4 during its Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday.

In the short teaser, the show's stars Chase Stokes (John B), Madelyn Cline (Sarah), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) are seen donning new looks before jumping into the iconic Twinkie for their next adventure.

Ahead of Outer Banks season 3, the cast announced the show's renewal for a fourth season during their Poguelandia fan event in February.

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into Season 4 of Outer Banks,” series co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement to Variety at the time.

Following their trip to El Dorado, the season 3 finale set up the new season as an 18-month time jump showed the Pogues being honored for their discoveries back home.

In the final scene of season 3, they were enlisted to go on another adventure revolving around Edward Teach, a.k.a the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Though Netflix hasn’t released an official plotline for the new season, many of the stars have spoken with PEOPLE about what lies in store for their characters. For Daviss, he said he's interested to see how the Pogues' relationships with each other progress.

"There's no way they're not treasure hunting, so how does that play into all of this?" he teased. "How is his relationship with JJ and Kiara now? Is that different? Is his relationship with John B different? They're all still friends, but it has been a year. So I'm interested to see what all those interpersonal dynamics are."

Bailey teased that the treasure hunt feels like a "fresh start" for the show. "[Fans] should interpret it not as the end of an era, but we are very much summing up seasons 1 and 2 with a button," she teased.

"It can go really anywhere," she said of the new season, which is expected to start filming this summer in Charleston. "I think we have a bit of a clean slate."

Co-creator Josh Pate has also teased that the upcoming season will feature several flashbacks to fill in the gaps with the 18-month time jump. "We felt like we needed to migrate them out of school," he told Tudum.

"We think about the first three [seasons] as a trilogy and then we're starting over on [another sort of] trilogy now. We just needed to clear the decks. We're going to have new villains, a new treasure hunt, a new life situation."

The first three seasons of Outer Banks are currently streaming on Netflix.