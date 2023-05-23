Outdoor Voices Teamed Up with This Ultra-Comfy Shoe Brand on a Sandal That Will Motivate You to Get Outdoors

Need some motivation to get outside this summer?

Outdoor Voices, a brand frequently sported by celebs such as Hailey Bieber and Mindy Kaling, just teamed up with Chaco, an ultra-comfy shoe brand, to release a limited edition Z1 sandal for summer. And it’s just as fun and colorful as we expected.

Outdoor Voices is known for its accessible take on activewear, and many of its pieces, such as its bestselling exercise dress, are multi-purpose: Wear it for intense workouts, indoor and outdoor sports, hiking adventures, or while grabbing lunch with friends. It makes sense that this versatile recreation brand would team up with Chaco to create a colorful sandal for summer that can take you straight from an outdoor hike to shopping and sightseeing, without the need to change footwear.

The Chaco x Outdoor Voices Z/1 Sandal features Chaco’s traditional design with adjustable straps and podiatrist-certified LUVSEAT footbed, while sporting Outdoor Voices’ signature “Doing Things” slogan across the back straps. The bright colors basically scream, “Get me outside,” and with the comfort and durability that comes with Chacos, there’s really no reason to stay indoors. And if blush pink isn't your style, there is also a men's version of the sandal in gray and yellow.

Chaco / Nate Simmons

Buy It! Chaco x Outdoor Voices Z/1 Sandal, $105; chacos.com, outdoorvoices.com

Outdoor Voices is no stranger to celebrity activewear, and Chaco is no stranger to the winning spots in our PEOPLE Tested shoe tests. Chaco sandals won our most durable pick when we put them through the paces in our flip-flops test, and they were the most comfortable water shoe we tested, as well. If you do find yourself in need of a shoe repair, Chaco’s ReChaco program offers repairs on every single part of the shoe — from the outsole to the buckle — in hopes that you’ll keep enjoying the sandals you love.

I was lucky enough to try the Chaco x Outdoor Voices Z1 Sandal ahead of the launch, and while I am a long-time fan of the Chaco Classic Z1 Sandal, I appreciated that these brought some style to my outdoor adventures. I wore them while hiking in Hawaii and immediately transitioned into beach time, without switching to a pair of flip-flops. (I also got compliments since they matched my favorite one-piece bathing suit.)

As with most outdoor footwear, there is a bit of a break-in period, but you can shorten it by adjusting the straps for a more customized fit. And while Chacos sometimes run on the smaller side, I found these to be true to size.

So grab these limited edition Chaco x Outdoor Voices Z/1 Sandals while you still can and make plans to get outside this summer with these colorful shoes strapped to your feet.

