The 11 Best Deals on Outdoor Area Rugs at Amazon That'll Bring Patios to Life — Starting at $29

The sun is shining, the daylight is lasting longer, and now is when outdoor areas are filled with infinite entertaining options. Whether your outdoor living space isn’t quite ready for hosting family and friends just yet, now is the time to usher in the upcoming season by outfitting it with a few new pieces. That includes setting up some of the best patio furniture, accessories like string lights, and for the perfect finishing touch, an outdoor area rug.

Right now, you can score up to 66 percent off hundreds of outdoor area rugs on Amazon. So if you're in the market for a rug to spruce up your patio, porch, backyard, or deck, you’ll be able to find one that suits your needs and color pallet. Ahead, we pulled together some standout deals. Even better, all the area rugs are under $60.

11 Under-$60 Outdoor Area Rug Deals to Shop at Amazon

If you want something simple, a neutral rug is the way to go. Whether your style is modern, traditional, or something in between, the Unique Loom Border Collection is certain to complement any pre-existing furniture and decor. The tan-hued floor covering brings plenty of visual interest thanks to its texture and subtle border design. And don’t worry about putting it in an area with high foot traffic, as it's made of durable material. Plus, you can vacuum it or hose it down with water when it needs a good cleaning.

More than 3,700 reviewers have given the outdoor area rug a five-star rating. “What a nice addition to my back patio porch… I get compliments on it all the time and it goes perfectly with my decor and colors,” one shopper wrote.

Amazon

Buy It! Unique Loom Border Collection 4 by 1-Inch x 6 by 1-Inch Area Rug, $56.47 (orig. $141.36); amazon.com

A best-seller in its category, the Sand Mine Reversible Outdoor Area Rug is an addition that will instantly liven up your outdoor space. Its geometric pattern is striking without being too distracting, and you get two rugs for the price of one since it’s reversible. It’s made from polypropylene fibers, so it's stain-resistant, and it won't get damaged by UV rays. And the edges are heat-treated to prevent fraying for durability and longevity.

As an added bonus, it’s portable! The rug comes with its own carrying bag so you can travel with it in your car, RV, or camper for all of your summer adventures.

Amazon

Buy It! Sand Mind Reversible 5 by 8-Inch Area Rug in Black/Brown, $31.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

If you are looking for a round outdoor rug, check out the Nourison Aloha Area Rug, which is marked down to just $30. It features a modern floral pattern in summer shades of red, gold, and green, and it is both durable and stain-resistant; so it will keep its charm come rain or shine (or pets or kids). Plus, once the summer months are over, you can add a splash of color to your living room or bedroom since the rug can be used both inside and outside.

Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the rug a five-star rating and according to reviewers, its “comfy” and the color schemes are “appealing.” One satisfied customer wrote, “This rug is beautiful,” and added, “I love the vibrant colors and the way that the pattern overlaps the border.” They continued: “It has been rained on quite a few times, but as soon as the sun comes out again it dries within a matter of hours.”

Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Aloha 4-Inch Round Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $29.99 (orig. $73); amazon.com

Plastic rugs might sound low-design, but this reversible striped rug will add style to your yard and make it more barefoot-friendly. It is made from polypropylene, so it won't damage your deck or grass, and it comes in eight colors, making it easy for you to find the ideal combination to fit your aesthetic. While it isn't machine washable, the rug can be cleaned with a quick sweep of a broom or a gentle hosing down, and it's lightweight and can easily be rolled and stored away when not in use.

Amazon

Buy It! DII Outdoor Reversible Woven 4 by 6-Inch Straw Rug in Gray/White, $27.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to shop more of our best picks.

Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Bohemian Woven 3 by 5-Inch Indoor/ Outdoor Rug in Red/Taupe, $27.59 (orig. $68); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nuloom Monique Floral 4 by 6-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $51.84 (orig. $68); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Nourison Positano Terracotta 4 by 6-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $32.48 (orig. $58); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz by Momeni Villa Collection Tuscany Indoor/ Outdoor 5 by 3-Inch x 7 by 6-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Rug in Blue, $48.99 (orig. $124.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Montvoo 5 by 8-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Gray, $39.89 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ottomanson Jardin Collection 5 by 3-Inch x 6 by 11-Inch Area Rug, $34.67 (orig. $54.48); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Ourika Moroccan Geometric Textured 3 by 5-Inch Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug in Navy/Light Gray, $28.39 (orig. $68); amazon.com

