We Found the Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Rugs to Decorate Your Backyard This Summer

If you’re looking for an easy way to pull together your outdoor decor this summer, you’re in luck. Amazon dropped a bunch of deals on outdoor rugs for Prime Day.

Right now, you can save up to 71 percent on all kinds of outdoor rugs from Safavieh, NuLoom, and more customer-favorite brands. Whether you have a patio, deck, balcony, or porch, there are rugs and mats of different sizes, shapes, and textures to complete any outdoor space. There are also plenty of rugs that double as indoor rugs, so you can decorate your home with them year-round.

We know there are so many deals to shop this Prime Day, so we went ahead and rounded up the best outdoor rug deals happening at Amazon — and prices start at just $24. Even better, several of our top picks are at their cheapest price in weeks.

Keep scrolling for our favorite deals, then head to checkout to secure your favorite outdoor rug while it’s on major sale.

Best Outdoor Rug Deals

Starting off with the best deal we found: Amazon slashed the price of the Novogratz Villa Collection Tuscany Rug from $119 to just $36. A simple way to elevate your outdoor space, the low-pile rug has a blue geometric design. Plus, it’s power loomed with waterproof material, so it’s a breeze to clean. For the best care, the brand suggests spot-cleaning it with mild soap. It comes with a jute backing to help it stay put, whether you place it beside a bistro set on your deck or a high-traffic entrance near the pool.

One shopper, who awarded it a perfect rating, wrote, “I just bought three and they are beautiful,” adding that they’re “soft under the feet and lay flat.” And another customer said, “They look more expensive than they are.” Others call it “durable,” with one writing: “My rug gets soaked when it rains and it dries so fast and never gets gross under it. It’s been years and it still looks like new.”

Novogratz Villa Collection Tuscany Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $37 (Save $82)

Amazon

Another stellar deal? The Unique Loom Collection Heathered Area Rug is up to 68 percent off right now. Its solid neutral color makes it easy to style with all kinds of patio furniture. Plus, it’s made of durable fibers, so the rug doesn’t shed and is stain-resistant. It’s racked up more than 4,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, with one raving, “It is comfy to walk on, it rolled out flat immediately, and it makes the space feel inviting.”

Unique Loom Collection Heathered Indoor/Outdoor Flatweave Area Rug, $40 (Save $85)

Amazon

If you’re on the lookout for a statement piece, opt for a rug with a bold pattern like the Nourison Botanical Rug, which has a large raised floral motif to add dimension. And right now, it’s on sale for just $33. The low-pile rug is soft to the touch and weather-resistant. Another huge draw? It’s a breeze to clean. The brand recommends vacuuming or rinsing it with a hose and then air drying it on both sides.

The highly rated rug has earned more than 19,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. One enthused, “The colors are bold and bright, and the pattern is eye-catching without being overwhelming, making it a focal point in any room or outdoor space.” They also added, “I've used it on my deck and patio, and it adds a pop of color and style to my outdoor living areas.”

Nourison Botanical Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $34 (Save $53)

Amazon

To elevate narrow spaces, you can’t go wrong with a runner. We’re eyeing the NuLoom Robin Multi Stripe Runner Rug while it’s on sale for as little as $40. It features a pattern with different-sized stripes and a low pile height, so it can be placed near an entryway or under patio furniture. Both fade- and water- resistant, the rug is machine-made with durable material that can hold up to high-traffic areas. But if you want to use it for years to come, the brand recommends placing it in a shady area.

Hundreds of shoppers have left perfect ratings for the rug, with one saying, “The texture is very soft, which is wonderful for bare feet during my morning coffee.” Another shopper shared, “This rug has been on my deck all spring and summer and looks almost new still… Kids have been unable to ruin it or stain it thus far.”

NuLoom Robin Multi Stripe Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, $40 (Save $20)

Amazon

If you’re looking for an easy way to add texture and, in turn, dimension to your outdoor space, check out the NuLoom Wynn Braided Runner Rug. As its product name suggests, the runner has a braided weave made of synthetic material that’s designed to resist everyday stains. It has more than 6,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it “stays flat” and is “easy to clean.” One shopper wrote, “This rug was the perfect addition to my balcony: It’s super high quality and has stayed in perfect shape through Wisconsin’s unpredictable spring weather.”

NuLoom Wynn Braided Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, $40 (Save $44)

Amazon

If you plan on soaking up the sun at home this summer, keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite Prime Day outdoor rug deals for an easy outdoor space refresh.

Sand Mine Reversible Plastic Straw Outdoor Mat, $32 (Save $28)

Amazon

NuLoom Asha Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $85 (Save $55)

Amazon

Jonathan Y Malta Medallion Textured Weave Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $27 (Save $41)

Amazon

Nourison Positano Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, $44 (Save $14)

Amazon

Edenbrook Bullen Houndstooth Reversible Outdoor Rug, $24 with Prime (Save $16)

Amazon

Safavieh Courtyard Collection Indoor/Outdoor Waterproof Mat, $39 (Save $95)

Amazon

Jonathan Y Tropics Palm Leaves Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $34 (Save $61)

Amazon

Rugshop Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $37 (Save $93)

Amazon

